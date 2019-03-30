McIlroy stays hot as Tiger awaits, Kisner wins sudden-death play-off

Rory McIlroy stayed perfect as Tiger Woods' hole-out eagle helped him set up a mouth-watering last-16 clash at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Former world number one and 2015 champion McIlroy made it three wins from three in Group 4 after defeating Matt Fitzpatrick 4 and 2 in Austin on Friday.

McIlroy has only lost three holes at the Austin Country Club this week as he cruised through to the round of 16, where he will come up against 14-time major champion Woods on Saturday.

Three-time Match Play winner Woods – making his first appearance in the round-robin format rather than the previous single-elimination set-up – advanced from Group 13.

Woods used an impressive eagle on the par-four 13th hole to help hold his lead over Patrick Cantlay, eventually winning 4 and 2.

That victory, coupled with Brandt Snedeker's 6 and 4 loss to Aaron Wise, saw Woods move through as group winner.

Kevin Kisner will meet Li Haotong for a spot in the quarter-finals following his sudden-death play-off against Ian Poulter in Group 14 after both players had 2-1 records.

An eight-foot birdie putt on the third play-off hole saw Kisner reach the weekend, while Li also needed sudden-death to see off Alex Noren in Group 3.

Matt Kuchar went toe-to-toe with Jon Rahm before eventually advancing with a 2-1-0 record in Group 8 – Tyrrell Hatton awaiting in the last 16.

Lucas Bjerregaard will also be playing into the weekend against Henrik Stenson after narrowly defeating Matt Wallace 1up. Justin Rose was able to set up a meeting with Kevin Na after defeating Gary Woodland by the same scoreline.

Bubba Watson, who had nothing to play for except bragging rights following the end of his title defence, eliminated Jordan Spieth in Group 15.

The Round of 16 is set @DellMatchPlay. pic.twitter.com/UFZwLBuaJE — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 30, 2019

With the last 16 set, Marc Leishman will play Louis Oosthuizen, Francesco Molinari and Paul Casey will go head-to-head, while Sergio Garcia will come up against Branden Grace.