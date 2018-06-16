Mickelson hopeful of chasing down Johnson

Phil Mickelson believes he can still catch Dustin Johnson, despite the world number one being 10 shots ahead of him.

Phil Mickelson at the U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson believes he can still get back into contention at the U.S. Open after an improved second round at Shinnecock Hills.

The American, who has won five major championships, posted a one-under 69 on Friday to finish the day in a tie for 35th at six over.

It was a strong recovery by Mickelson after his opening 77 and he still has hopes of catching leader Dustin Johnson, despite trailing the world number one by 10 shots.

"The conditions are supposed to be calm in the morning," he said.

"I think there's a four, five, six under par round there. If I can shoot that or anybody who just made the cut, then I think there's potential.

"You just never know in this tournament. If the wind picks up, it could move them into contention for Sunday."

In terms of his improvement, Mickelson – looking to win the U.S. Open to complete a career Grand Slam – put it down to a better all-round performance.

"I wasn't disappointed with how I played [yesterday]. I drove it great, I didn't putt well and didn't chip well," he said.

"I'm having trouble getting the ball close around the green and getting the ball to the hole.

"I played a lot better. We got lucky with the conditions getting much easier.

"Our wave of tee times was significantly easier and it shows how impressive Dustin Johnson is playing because he played in much more difficult conditions and he's beating everybody by a lot."