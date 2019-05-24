×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Molinari pleased to be in the mix at Made in Denmark

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    24 May 2019, 04:20 IST
EdoardoMolinariCropped
Edoardo Molinari

Edoardo Molinari was pleased to card a 66 in testing conditions as he joined the early pacesetters at the Made in Denmark.

The Italian, a three-time winner on the European Tour, was seven under at one point but dropped a couple of shots over the last four holes to sit in a five-way tie for the lead. 

High winds ensured low scoring was no easy feat, meaning Molinari was content to label it a good day at the office.

"I had a good round of golf," he said after Thursday's round. "It was quite windy, I hit the ball very solid.

"I made a few putts on my front nine, missed a couple of putts coming in when it was very windy. Overall it's been a good day.

"I wasn't trying to make that many birdies, it was so windy I was just trying to hit greens and give myself good looks at birdies."

The 38-year-old, who is the brother of Open champion Francesco Molinari, is joined at the top of the leaderboard by English trio Matthew Southgate, Paul Waring and Tom Murray, with Alejandro Canizares also in the mix.

Reigning champion Matt Wallace, who finished in a tie for third at the US PGA Championship, is in a group of players just one stroke off the pace. 

Advertisement

There was joy for home hope Martin Simonsen when he aced the 16th to win a luxury golf cart for him and his caddie.

Advertisement
Molinari charges to a 64 to win at Arnie's place
RELATED STORY
Molinari reveals he struggled with illness during Masters collapse
RELATED STORY
Molinari one clear of Woods with nine to play at Masters
RELATED STORY
Lee pleased to convert chances at US PGA
RELATED STORY
Molinari happy to fly under the Augusta radar
RELATED STORY
Molinari moves three clear at Augusta
RELATED STORY
Magnificent Molinari leads Woods, Finau by two at Masters
RELATED STORY
Molinari surges to win Arnold Palmer Invitational
RELATED STORY
Column: Molinari putting together a record hard to ignore
RELATED STORY
Molinari opens door for Tiger by finding water at 12
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us