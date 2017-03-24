Mullinax leads as lightning suspends Puerto Rico Open

Trey Mullinax carded a nine-under-par 63 to sit atop the leaderboard as lightning and persistent rain cut play short in Rio Grande.

by Omnisport News 24 Mar 2017, 04:19 IST

American golfer Trey Mullinax

Newlywed Trey Mullinax earned a one-stroke lead before the opening round of the Puerto Rico Open was suspended due to bad weather.

Mullinax carded a nine-under-par 63 to sit atop the leaderboard as lightning and persistent rain cut play short in Rio Grande on Thursday.

Play will resume at 07:00 (local time) on Friday, with no less than 30 players yet to complete their rounds.

The world's best are elsewhere, competing at the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, leaving a less formidable field to battle it out for the PGA Tour tournament trophy.

A look at the swing of Trey Mullinax (@htmullinax), who leads the Puerto Rico Open after today's 63. https://t.co/bFeeQXuT19 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 23, 2017

But there is still plenty of quality out on show, including pace-setter Mullinax.

The American got married last Saturday and he is now honeymooning at Trump International Golf Club, where he set the event alight with a flawless performance.

The 24-year-old - seeking his first PGA Tour victory - holed nine birdies without dropping a shot. He opened the day with three consecutive gains on the back nine, before picking up shots at the 15th, first, second, fourth, fifth and seventh.

D.A. Points is a shot further back, with Bill Lunde and Xander Schauffele seven under par.

Canadian David Hearn is among six players level at six under, one stroke ahead of 2013 winner Scott Brown.

Meanwhile, major champion Graeme McDowell - who claimed the U.S. Open in 2010 - is eight shots off the pace.