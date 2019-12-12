NFL Week 15 Bullet Points: Three must-know stats previewing every game

Ryan Tannehill

The Tennessee Titans take on AFC South rivals the Houston Texans in the stand-out match of the NFL schedule in Week 15.

With both teams holding an 8-5 record, there are huge playoff implications to Sunday's meeting with just three matches left of the regular season.

But that is far from the only game to keep an eye on in the coming days, with the under-pressure Dallas Cowboys hosting the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The New England Patriots are also looking to bounce back after suffering back-to-back defeats when they play the Cincinnati Bengals.

Using data from Stats Perform, we take a closer look at all the Week 15 fixtures.

Kevin Byard talks about focusing on Week 15 and facing the Texans. pic.twitter.com/zZPGmBM3QG — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 11, 2019

Jets (5-8) at Ravens (11-2)

- Robby Anderson has topped 100 receiving yards in back-to-back games for the second time in his career (also Weeks 12-13, 2017). The only Jets since the 1970 merger to have three straight 100-yard receiving games are Brandon Marshall (twice in 2015) and Al Toon (1987 and 1988).



- Lamar Jackson has 16 touchdown passes in Baltimore’s last five games, one more than Vinny Testaverde for the most by a Ravens QB in any five-game span. Jackson's 28 TD passes are the second most in any season in franchise history, five behind Testaverde's record of 33 from 1996.



- Mark Ingram needs 113 rushing yards to make Baltimore the first team to have two players rush for 1,000 yards in the same season since Jonathan Stewart (1,133) and DeAngelo Williams (1,117) did it for the 2009 Carolina Panthers.

SUNDAY

Bears (7-6) at Packers (10-3) 1pm

- Mitchell Trubisky threw for three touchdowns in the win over the Cowboys after throwing for three touchdowns in the win at Detroit on Thanksgiving. In his last five games he has 11 touchdowns and five interceptions compared to five touchdowns and three interceptions in his first seven games this season.



- Aaron Jones rushed for a season-high 134 yards and added a touchdown and 58 receiving yards against the Washington Redskins. It was his fifth game in the past two seasons with 150+ scrimmage yards and a touchdown, tied for the fourth most by a running back since the beginning of 2018.



- Allen Robinson caught two touchdown passes against the Cowboys and now has four receiving scores in his last three games. The last Bears receiver to have four or more receiving touchdowns in a three-game span was Alshon Jeffery in 2014 (Weeks 13 through 15).

Patriots (10-3) at Bengals (1-12) 1pm

- The Patriots have won six of the last seven games against Bengals and have scored at least 34 points in every win. The last team to score at least 34 points in at least seven straight wins versus any opponent were the St. Louis Rams against the Jets from 1996-2001.



- The Patriots have lost back-to-back December games for the second consecutive season after a 23-16 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. From 2000 to 2017, the Patriots only lost back-to-back December games once, in 2002 (at Tennessee, against the Jets). The Patriots have never lost three straight December games under Bill Belichick.



- Tom Brady has completed just 51.5 percent of his passes in his last four games, the lowest in a four-game span in his career. He is on pace for just 23 touchdown passes this season, which would be his lowest in a 16-game season since 2003 (also 23).

Seahawks (10-3) at Panthers (5-8) 1pm

- The Seahawks had their five-game win streak snapped by the Rams, 28-12, in Los Angeles in Week 14. Seattle's only touchdown came on an interception return by Quandre Diggs, snapping a streak of 43 games for the Seahawks with at least one offensive touchdown.



- Russell Wilson had his first game with no touchdown passes this season while also throwing an interception for the fourth consecutive game. That ties the longest streak of games with an INT in his career (two other streaks in 2016 and 2013).



- Christian McCaffery is 54 yards shy of 2,000 scrimmage yards for the season and three shy of 5,000 scrimmage yards for his career. The last players to reach 2,000 scrimmage yards within their team's first 14 games of the season were Le'Veon Bell and DeMarco Murray in 2014 (14th game for both).

Texans (8-5) at Titans (8-5) 1pm

- The Texans have followed a pattern all season: one loss followed by two wins. Dating back to Week 4 of the 2018 season, the team has gone 7-0 when coming off a loss (within the same season), averaging 28.4 points per game. In the team's last two losses – last week versus the Denver Broncos and in Week 11 at Baltimore – the Texans were outscored by a combined 45-3 in the first half.



- After a stellar first five games of the season, in which he threw for 11 touchdowns with one interception, Deshaun Watson has levelled off, with 13 TD passes and eight picks in his last seven games. Watson has 10 TD passes and one interception in Houston's last four wins (119.3 quarterback rating) and two TD passes and five picks in the team's last three losses (68.8 quarterback rating).



- In seven games as Tennessee's starting QB, Ryan Tannehill has a 121.7 rating, second highest in the NFL since Week 7 (minimum 150 attempts; Jackson – 125.2). Over the team's last four contests, Derrick Henry has rushed for 599 yards and seven touchdowns, with 100-plus yards and at least one TD in each.

Dolphins (3-10) at Giants (2-11) 1pm

- The Giants have won their last three games against the Dolphins dating back to 2007, with Eli Manning having started all three for New York (three different starting QBs for Miami). The Dolphins are one of three teams against whom Manning is undefeated (4-0 versus the Texans and 3-0 versus the Oakland Raiders).



- The Dolphins fell to the Jets, 22-21, in New Jersey in Week 14. All 21 points by the Dolphins came on field goals and they are just the fifth team in NFL history to score at least 21 points in a game without scoring a touchdown (most recent previous example: Chiefs at Bengals in 2015 – 21 points).



- The Giants were defeated by the Eagles, 23-17 in overtime, in Philadelphia on Monday. New York were held to just 29 yards in the second half, the fewest total yards in any half for the Giants since they recorded 18 yards in the first half of 38-0 loss to Carolina in Week 3 of 2013.

Eagles (6-7) at Redskins (3-10) 1pm

- The Eagles have won five straight over the Redskins, including a 32-27 win in Week 1 this season. Each of the other four wins came by double digits as the Eagles nearly doubled the Redskins' rushing yards total, 567-292, and controlled average time of possession, 36:13-23:47.



- The Redskins snapped a streak of back-to-back wins with a 20-15 loss at Green Bay last week. It was their seventh game scoring 15 points or fewer this season, the most in the NFL. Their current 14.5 scoring average would be their lowest since 1993 (14.4).



- Zach Ertz caught nine passes for 91 yards and two scores in the win over New York. He became the first tight end in NFL history to catch a TD pass in the fourth quarter and in overtime in the same game.

“Our goals are right here in front of us, guys. You just gotta believe.” @novacare | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/9yDe84fJZG — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 11, 2019

Broncos (5-8) at Chiefs (9-4) 1pm

- The Chiefs have won eight straight meetings with the Broncos after Denver had won the previous seven games in the series. Only two other matchups have traded seven-game win streaks back-to-back: Cardinals-Packers from 1937-49 and Bills-Jets from 1984-92.



- Denver won in Houston last week, 38-24, snapping a streak of 21 straight games scoring 24 points or fewer. The Broncos scored on each of their first five drives of the game for the first time since December 29, 2013 at Oakland, but they were held scoreless over the final 24 minutes of the game.



- Travis Kelce is just 11 receiving yards shy of becoming the first tight end in NFL history and the first player in Chiefs history to post four straight 1,000-yard seasons. Kelce's 80.6 receiving yards per game against the Broncos are the most by any tight end against any opponent all-time (minimum 10 games).

Buccaneers (6-7) at Lions (3-9-1) 1pm

- The Buccaneers have won three straight games after defeating the Indianapolis Colts, 38-35, at home in Week 14. Tampa Bay have two wins at home this season by a combined six points and four wins on the road by a combined 51 points.



- The Lions have lost six straight after falling to the Vikings, 20-7, in Minnesota on Sunday. Since Week 16 last season, Detroit have three losses to Minnesota by a combined 43 points (14.3 points per game) and seven losses to all other teams by a combined 34 points (4.9 points per game).



- Jameis Winston threw for a career-high 456 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for another score in the win over the Colts. He became the first player in Bucs history to pass for 450+ yards and be responsible for five or more touchdowns – the last player in the NFL to do so was Patrick Mahomes against the Rams last season.

Browns (6-7) at Cardinals (3-9-1) 4.05pm

- Arizona have won three in a row over Cleveland and four of the five meetings in this series since the Browns' return to the NFL in 1999. Freddie Kitchens will be the eighth Browns head coach in the franchise's last eight games against the Cardinals.

- The Cardinals have allowed 21+ points in each of their 13 games this season – only three teams in NFL history, including the 2016 Browns, allowed 21+ points in more consecutive games to begin a season.

- Jarvis Landry has made at least two catches in 92 straight games, while Odell Beckham Jr. has made at least two catches in 72 straight games – the only player with a longer active streak than either of these Browns receivers is current free agent Antonio Brown (116 straight).

Jaguars (4-9) at Raiders (6-7) 4.05pm

- The Jaguars have not won at Oakland since the end of the 2004 season (January 2, 2005). That was actually the last time Jacksonville won a game on the west coast, as they have dropped nine in a row since then. The Jaguars were 4-4 through eight games this season, but have dropped five in a row, all by 17+ points.



- The Raiders are looking to get back to .500 for the fifth time this season, having been 2-2, 3-3, 4-4 and 6-6. Oakland have lost three in a row and been outscored by 83 points, the second-worst point differential in a three-game span in Raiders history.



- The Jaguars have allowed 968 rushing yards in their last five games, the most ever allowed in a five-game span in franchise history. The Raiders have allowed at least one passing touchdown in 26 of their last 27 games.

Vikings (9-4) at Chargers (5-8) 4.05pm

- Kirk Cousins has had five starts this season in which he completed at least 80.0 per cent of his passes, the most by any QB in a season in NFL history (QB starts have been tracked since 1950).



- The Chargers are 9-3 (.750) in December since Anthony Lynn took over as head coach in 2017, tied with the Chiefs and Ravens for the best record in the NFL over that span.



- Last week Austin Ekeler became the first player in NFL history to have at least 100 rushing yards and 100 receiving yards in a game despite having fewer than 15 offensive touches (he had just eight rushes and four receptions).

Rams (8-5) at Cowboys (6-7) 4.25pm

- The Cowboys have won three of the last four against the Rams and have scored 30+ points in all four. That is tied for their second-longest streak of 30+ points against any opponent (five straight versus Eagles from 1967-1969).



- The Rams beat the Seahawks on Monday, 28-12, their fifth consecutive win coming by 10+ points. Nine of the Rams' 13 games have been decided by double digits this season (six wins, three losses), tied with Jacksonville for the most in the NFL.



- Dak Prescott threw for 334 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions against the Bears. It was only his second career loss with at least one pass TD and zero picks – he entered the game 26-1 in such games.

Falcons (4-9) at 49ers (11-2) 4.25pm

- Atlanta have won five of the last seven games against the 49ers, but have lost the last two matchups in San Francisco. Atlanta beat Carolina last week, 40-20, following up a 26-point win over the Panthers in Week 11.



- The Falcons are the first team to beat the same opponent by 20+ points twice this season and the first Falcons team to do so since 2010, also against the Panthers.



- The Falcons have had 205 plays of at least 10 yards this season, third most in the NFL. The 49ers have only allowed 119 plays of 10+ yards, fewest in the NFL.

Bills (9-4) at Steelers (8-5) 8.20pm

- The Bills have lost the last six meetings with Pittsburgh, tied for their longest active losing streak against any opponent (Patriots). Buffalo have not beaten the Steelers since 1999 and have lost eight straight regular-season games in Pittsburgh since winning there in 1975, but the Bills did win a 1992 playoff game there.



- Josh Allen is 61 rushing yards shy of giving Buffalo three players this season with 500+ rushing yards (Devin Singletary, Frank Gore). It would be the third time in five years that the Bills have had three players run for 500+ yards - no other team has done it even once since the 2011 Panthers.



- Devlin 'Duck' Hodges has completed 75.0 per cent of his passes (45-of-60) through the first three starts of his NFL career. The only quarterback in the Super Bowl era with a higher completion percentage in his first three NFL starts was Chad Pennington at 77.4 in 2002.

MONDAY

Colts (6-7) at Saints (10-3) 8.15pm

- The Saints have defeated the Colts in the teams' last three matchups, a streak which began with their 31-17 victory in Super Bowl XLIV. The only time the Colts have played Drew Brees in New Orleans, he had five touchdown passes as the Saints scored the most points in franchise history in a 62-7 win in 2011.



- The Colts have given up 30 or more points in each of their last two games after doing so just twice in their previous 21 games. They have lost 20 in a row when allowing 30+ points and are facing a Saints team which has scored 30 or more in a league-leading eight games this season.



- Alvin Kamara has gone eight straight games without scoring a touchdown; his previous longest TD drought had been three games. He had 31 TDs from scrimmage in 31 games entering this season but has just two in 11 games this year.