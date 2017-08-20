Norris clinches Fiji International title

Australian Jason Norris clinched the Fiji International by four strokes after holing six birdies on the front nine in the final round.

by Omnisport News 20 Aug 2017, 11:34 IST

Jason Norris fired a five-under 67 in the final round to claim a four-shot win at the Fiji International on Sunday.

The Australian world number 1,238 secured his maiden win on the European Tour, finishing at 14 under at the Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course.

Norris ended up clear of David McKenzie (67), Jazz Janewattananond (64) and James Marchesani (70) at the event, which is co-sanctioned with the European Tour and Asian Tour.

Norris managed six birdies on the front nine to take control before holding his nerve to complete his win.

"I think it was just our week," Norris said, via the European Tour.

"Everything aligned and putts dropped and some good shots came, it was amazing.

"I said a couple of years ago when I was about to quit that I didn't want to give it away until I had won a big tournament because I know I can.

"I just tried to stay switched on and not think about the future, things come into your head, you try to block them out. I was really happy with our process.

"I played that hole badly all week so to hole a good putt on the first for birdie settled things. I just stuck to one shot at a time but I putted really well on the front nine and that is what gave it to us."

Overnight leader Wade Ormsby never got going, carding a final-round 73 to be tied for fifth at nine under alongside Peter Wilson (70), Adam Bland (65) and Daniel Pearce (69).

Three-time major champion Vijay Singh finished tied for 41st along with former Masters and U.S. Open winner Angel Cabrera.