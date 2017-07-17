Open-bound DeChambeau upstages Rodgers to win John Deere Classic

Bryson DeChambeau, 23, leapfrogged overnight leader Patrick Rodgers with a six-under-par 65 during Sunday's final round.

American golfer Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau became a PGA Tour champion for the first time after claiming the John Deere Classic by one shot.

A surging DeChambeau upstaged overnight leader Patrick Rodgers with a six-under-par 65 during Sunday's final round in Silvis, Illinois.

Rodgers needed to birdie the last to force a play-off but his chip narrowly missed as DeChambeau reigned supreme at 18 under overall, having birdied four of his final six holes.

With the breakthrough win at TPC Deere Run came a berth at The Open for 23-year-old American DeChambeau, who erased a four-shot deficit.

Following three consecutive rounds in the 60s, countryman Rodgers posted a one-under 70.

Rodgers, who teed off with a two-stroke lead, had five birdies and four bogeys as he finished runner-up.

Fellow Americans Wesley Bryan (64) and Rick Lamb (66) tied for third at 16 under.

Steve Stricker (64), Zach Johnson (67), Jonathan Byrd (67), Scott Stallings (70) and Daniel Berger (70) were a shot further back.

Charles Howell III, who was tied for the lead after the opening round, closed with a 70 to finish six shots off the pace.

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson recorded consecutive rounds of 68 to end the tournament at nine under.