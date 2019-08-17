×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pieters charges to the front in Prague

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    17 Aug 2019, 23:12 IST
ThomasPieters - cropped
Thomas Pieters at the Czech Masters

Thomas Pieters will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Czech Masters after a blistering Saturday front nine in Prague.

The 2016 Ryder Cup player, who won this event in 2015, overhauled overnight leader Edoardo Molinari with a fine 66 to move to 16 under overall.

A run of four birdies in a row saw him walk off the seventh green with the outright lead and things got even better before the turn.

Despite missing a putt to extend his streak on eight, a superb second shot allowed the Belgian to tap in an eagle three at the ninth.

And he finished in style too, profiting from a sublime approach to close with another gain to move six under for the day, a stroke clear of Adri Arnaus, who went one better than him with a 65 on Saturday.

"I think the key to that front nine was the driving," Thomas told the European Tour website.

"I hit it really far and straight so that was presenting a lot of birdie opportunities and a lot of short clubs into the holes. 

"To convert the putt on nine after a wonderful six iron in was great, and it's the closest I've come to a two on a par five."

Molinari is one of four players tied for third on 14 under alongside Hugo Leon and Swedish duo Robert Karlsson and Rikard Karlberg.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us