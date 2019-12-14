Presidents Cup 2019: Leishman and Ancer's incredible comeback against Thomas, Fowler

Marc Leishman and Abraham Ancer produced an incredible recovery against Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas at the Presidents Cup on Saturday.

The Internationals were in huge trouble in the foursomes at Royal Melbourne Golf Club, but staged a late rally.

The biggest one belonged to Leishman and Ancer, who somehow managed to salvage a tie against Fowler and Thomas.

Perhaps showing some signs of fatigue after winning earlier in the day – with Thomas playing for the fourth straight session – the Americans gave up a point that looked certain.

We look at how Leishman and Ancer, who were 5down through 10, produced their response.

Back-to-back birdies spark Internationals

Leishman and Ancer headed to the 11th hole 5down, but put the pressure on the American stars.

Ancer's superb approach shot to within five feet set up a Leishman birdie before the roles reversed.

The Internationals' second shot at the 12th, played by Leishman, went to within 10 feet, setting up Ancer's birdie putt.

Fowler and Thomas managed pars at both holes, but that form would soon change.

Missed putts bring Internationals within one

The USA still looked in control with a 3up lead with just three holes to play.

However, pars at 16 and 17 from the Internationals would be enough to reduce that deficit.

Fowler missed a six-footer for par at 16 before Thomas' miss from nine feet meant the USA's lead was just 1up heading to the last.

Perfect storm at the last

Thomas' tee shot into the trees immediately put the USA on the back foot at the last.

While they tried to recover, Leishman put a quality approach shot to within seven feet for Ancer, setting up the Internationals' birdie.

Ice in his veins.@marcleish steps up just when the #IntlTeam needed it. pic.twitter.com/4Urczr16Gd — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 14, 2019

The USA could only manage another bogey – their third straight – to somehow cough up a win that appeared certain.