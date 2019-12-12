Presidents Cup 2019: What a first-day lead means as Internationals take control

International team captain Ernie Els

The International team are in position for a surprise Presidents Cup success after a stellar opening day.

Only Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas were able to score a point for the United States at Royal Melbourne Golf Club as the Internationals grabbed a 4-1 lead after Thursday's four-ball matches.

A key start has been key previously and the Internationals are well-placed for just a second Presidents Cup win and first since 1998.

The team that led after the opening day of the previous 12 editions went on to win the Presidents Cup 10 times.

4-1 feels from the Captains Team pic.twitter.com/DEur4fdHSl — Presidents Cup (@PresidentsCup) December 12, 2019

Of the two that did not, 2003 was a tie and the USA came back from a one-point deficit following the first day in 2005.

The Internationals have led after the opening day just three times previously – in 1998, 2003 and 2005.

Thursday marked the first time the Internationals led after any round since day two of the event in 2005, according to the PGA Tour.