Record-equalling Noren claims stunning Wentworth win

The final round of the BMW PGA Championship was lit up by an Alex Noren masterclass as the Swede fired a 10-under 62 to claim a shock win.

by Omnisport News 28 May 2017, 22:47 IST

BMW PGA Championship winner Alex Noren

Alex Noren stormed to victory in the BMW PGA Championship on Sunday with a sensational, record-equalling round of 62 at Wentworth.

Noren began the final day seven strokes off the lead, but fired eight birdies to climb into a share of the lead before saving his best for the 72nd hole.

A stunning long iron set up a closing eagle that enabled Noren to match the lowest score registered at the famous West Course, which showed changes from its previous layout this week.

His aggregate total of 11 under was enough to secure a two-shot triumph over Francesco Molinari, who birdied the last two holes to complete a 68. Open champion Henrik Stenson (68) shared third on eight under with Nicolas Colsaerts (65) and Hideto Tanihara (68).

72nd hole eagle

Course record

Clubhouse leader pic.twitter.com/HaTiQj5SC3 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) May 28, 2017

Noren, who came into this event as the world number 13, has now won nine European Tour titles, but this latest success - in the first event of the inaugural Rolex Series - represents his most significant triumph to date.

"It feels amazing," said the Swede in a presentation on the 18th green. "I've been to this tournament many times, I've always loved it. I've loved Wentworth and my caddie even loves it more, he used to be a greenkeeper here.

"I've been so envious of the champions here because I never thought I would pull it off ... and today I did. I'm very happy.

"I looked at the score a lot coming down 12, 13, then in the end I just thought I don't have a clue what they're going to shoot. I just tried to make a good score coming in and it worked."

putts

greens

fairways

pars

birdies

eagle

bogeys pic.twitter.com/NT0B0TT7zq — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) May 28, 2017

Third-round leader Andrew Dodt could only manage a one-over 73, which left him in a tie for sixth at seven under with Graeme Storm and Shane Lowry. Irishman Lowry birdied five of the first seven holes, before finishing double-bogey, par, double-bogey, eagle.

Branden Grace, Dodt's nearest challenger overnight, also went round in 73 to finish five off the pace.