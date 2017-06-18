Reed hoping to maintain momentum after U.S. Open surge

The big movers at Erin Hills on Saturday were Patrick Reed and Justin Thomas, but there was still plenty of action to come in round three.

by Omnisport News 18 Jun 2017, 02:30 IST

Patrick Reed lines up a putt at Erin Hills

Patrick Reed fired a stunning 65 to move firmly into contention for U.S. Open glory and is hopeful he can keep the momentum going in Sunday's final round.

Seemingly inspired by an outfit similar to one he wore when starring for the United States in last year's Ryder Cup, Reed climbed into a share of the lead atop a hugely congested leaderboard by mixing eight birdies with a solitary bogey on Saturday.

The world number 19 would have equalled Johnny Miller's record for the lowest score to par in U.S. Open history had a five-footer not lipped out on the last.

"I was thinking if you can get four or five under par today, it would be a pretty good score to get yourself in the golf tournament. To go out and shoot seven [under] and exceed where my goal was, that's always a positive," said Reed in a news conference.

"It just kind of builds up momentum and carries it over for tomorrow.

"It seemed like I [always] left myself below the hole, so I was able to be aggressive going up towards the hole. That's key around here. Really making putts. I had 23 today, and I think it was like 31 or 32 yesterday."

From 33rd 1st.



Quite the Moving Day for @PReedGolf pic.twitter.com/LFbQAUbCcp — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) June 17, 2017

At eight under, Reed shared first place with Charley Hoffman, Tommy Fleetwood, Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Brian Harman and Justin Thomas, with a further three players - Marc Leishman, Brendan Steele and Xander Schauffele - only one shot back.

Thomas was threatening to better Reed's 65, reaching six under for the day despite registering two bogeys and missing a six-foot eagle putt on the 15th.

A stunning birdie at the fifth, where he holed a putt that broke at 90 degrees, was a highlight for Thomas, while he also made a remarkable three from the fescue at the par-four 12th.

Louis Oosthuizen got to six under for his round and tournament through 15 holes, only to double-bogey the 17th.

"I was in a good spot to really shoot a low one today, seven or eight under, just didn't have a good finish," said the South African. "I'm happy with the way I played. I made great putts, I hit good shots, and it's just one of those bad finishes that I'll forget quickly."

Jordan Spieth's slim hopes of claiming a second U.S. Open title evaporated courtesy of a 76 that left him four over for the tournament.