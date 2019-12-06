×
Reed three clear, Woods surges into Hero World Challenge contention

Omnisport
NEWS
News
06 Dec 2019, 03:36 IST
TigerWoodsCropped
Tiger Woods

Patrick Reed carded a second consecutive 66 to move three shots clear at the Hero World Challenge as Tiger Woods surged into contention.

Reed had shared the overnight lead with U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland, whose run of three birdies to finish kept him in the hunt.

But 15-time major winner Woods was the big mover as he shrugged off Wednesday's erratic showing to close the gap to six strokes at the halfway point.

Defending champion Jon Rahm and 2016 Open winner Henrik Stenson are two shots better off than Woods, having signed for 66 and 67 respectively. 

Woods was blemish-free in round two, in stark contrast to the four bogeys and a double which spoiled Wednesday's 18 holes.

He felt the conditions made low scoring much easier and was pleased to take advantage.

"I think it was just less windy,'' he said in quotes reported by ESPN. "It was a little bit easier. Scoring conditions were a little bit better.

"I didn't hit the ball as well as I would like starting out... but I got it going on the back nine, which is nice.''

