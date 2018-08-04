Strong Indian challenge ready for Asian Tour stars at TAKE Solutions Masters

Bengaluru, Aug 4 (PTI) In-form Gaganjeet Bhullar will lead a strong Indian challenge at the second edition of the TAKE Solutions Masters at the Karnataka Golf Association next week.

Bhullar, who is ranked tenth on the Habitat for Humanity Standings for the Asian Tour, is the highest ranked Indian and has had five Top-10 finishes this year, including three in the last four starts.

He will spearhead the home stars which include six-time Asian Tour winner SSP Chawrasia, local Bangalore boy Khalin Joshi and seasoned Chiragh Kumar. The Indians in the field also include Jeev Milkha Singh amongst others.

The field for the tournament, including more than 25 Tour winners, will tee up for the second edition of the TAKE Solutions Masters at the Karnataka Golf Association next week.

The talented 156-man field, made up of players from 20 different countries, will be vying for an increased prize purse of USD 350,000 at the co-sanctioned Asian Tour and PGTI event which will take place from August 9 to 12.

Zimbabwean Scott Vincent, the highest-ranked player in ninth place on the latest Asian Tour Habitat for Humanity Order of Merit, will lead the international charge against a strong local contingent.

In-form Vincent, who has had six top-10 finishes so far this season, will continue his chase for a breakthrough win on the region's premier Tour when he makes his debut appearance in India next week.

"I'm excited to be there. I know it's Khalin's (Joshi) hometown. I'm looking forward to him showing us around next week. It's always exciting to visit a new place. I have spoken to a few guys and everyone said the golf course is fantastic," said the 26-year-old Vincent.

"I'm hitting the ball well and putting well so hopefully I can be in contention when the tournament starts next week," Vincent added.

Other notable players in the field include defending champion Poom Saksansin of Thailand, Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines, as well as Prom Meesawat and Danthai Boonma of Thailand.