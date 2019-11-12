×
The first thing I've ever beaten Tiger at! - McIlroy thrilled by rankings statistic

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12 Nov 2019, 00:20 IST
McIlroy - cropped
Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods

Rory McIlroy joked he may have beaten Tiger Woods for the first and last time after a statistic shared on social media indicated the world number two had set a new record.

A Twitter post reported McIlroy, who turned 30 in May, had become the youngest player to spend 500 weeks inside the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

According to the post, this betters the great Woods, the present number seven, who was four months older than McIlroy when he achieved the same feat.

Taking to his official Instagram account, McIlroy posted a screenshot of the statistic to his story and wrote: "The first (and maybe last) thing I've ever beaten Tiger at."

McIlroy, a four-time major winner, first moved into the top 10 in 2009, going on to become world number one three years later. 

