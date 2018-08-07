The Open triumph makes major wins tougher - Molinari

Francesco Molinari addresses the media at the US PGA Championship

Francesco Molinari believes his win at The Open Championship will make success at the US PGA Championship even more difficult as he deals with increased expectations.

The Italian won his first major at Carnoustie, holding off runs from established winners such as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy to seal victory.

And as Molinari now prepares for his next big test, he does not believe his experience at The Open will impact his approach to the tournament in any way.

"I don't think the mindset is any different. I know how hard I work to win at Carnoustie and it's not going to get any easier just because you've won once," he told a news conference.

"If anything, it will be probably harder because there's less time to prepare and more pressure and more expectations.

"So the mindset is the same, to try to make the most of all the hours of preparation I can have in the next couple of days and then just do my thing, go through the process like I did at Carnoustie, like I did at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, even without winning.

"I think the main thing for me is not being obsessed by results and just being obsessed by what I can control and let the results be just the end product of that."

“He’s been a marvel and an idol for me growing up, and hopefully we will be playing together later in the week.” -@F_Molinari, on what @TigerWoods means to him. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/AiJhFSuzMd — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 7, 2018

And Molinari is still getting to grips with the demands the media have of a major winner.

"Naturally, [life] has changed a lot. There's a lot more media attention," he said. "I don't think I would be sitting here without winning at Carnoustie.

"So it's different, but it's part of the job. We all work hard and strive to get here. Now it's about embracing the new challenges and trying to work as hard as possible, as well as possible to stay up where I am now and to improve even further."