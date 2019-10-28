Tiger Woods' 82 PGA Tour wins as he matches Sam Snead's record haul

Tiger Woods dazzled at the Zozo Championship

Tiger Woods has matched Sam Snead's record haul of 82 PGA Tour wins.

Woods ended an 11-year wait for his 15th major title by triumphing at Augusta National this year, and he started his 2020 PGA Tour season with yet another title.

Snead's mark of 82 PGA Tour victories has stood since 1965, but on his return from knee surgery the 15-time major champion moved onto the same total after triumphing by three shots at the Zozo Championship on Monday.

We take a look at Woods' 82 triumphs to date.

1996

Las Vegas Invitational

Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic

1997

Mercedes Championships

Masters

GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic

Motorola Western Open

1998

BellSouth Classic

1999

Buick Invitational

Memorial Tournament

Motorola Western Open

US PGA Championship

NEC Invitational

National Car Rental Golf Classic Disney

Tour Championship

American Express Championship

2000

Mercedes Championships

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am

Bay Hill Invitational

Memorial Tournament

U.S. Open

The Open

US PGA Championship

NEC Invitational

Bell Canadian Open

2001

Bay Hill Invitational

The Players Championship

Masters

Memorial Tournament

NEC Invitational

2002

Bay Hill Invitational

Masters

U.S. Open

Buick Open

American Express Championship

2003

Buick Invitational

Match Play Championship

Bay Hill Invitational

Western Open

American Express Championship

2004

Match Play Championship

2005

Buick Invitational

Ford Championship at Doral

Masters

The Open

NEC Invitational

American Express Championship

2006

Buick Invitational

Ford Championship at Doral

The Open

Buick Invitational

US PGA Championship

Bridgestone Invitational

Deutsche Bank Championship

American Express Championship

2007

Buick Invitational

CA Championship

Wachovia Championship

Bridgestone Invitational

US PGA Championship

BMW Championship

Tour Championship

2008

Buick Invitational

Match Play Championship

Arnold Palmer Invitational

U.S. Open

2009

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Memorial Tournament

AT&T National

Buick Open

Bridgestone Invitational

BMW Championship

2012

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Memorial Tournament

AT&T National

2013

Farmers Insurance Open

Cadillac Championship

Arnold Palmer Invitational

The Players Championship

Bridgestone Invitational

2018

Tour Championship

2019

Masters

Zozo Championship