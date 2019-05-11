×
Wallace pegged back by Kinhult at the British Masters

Omnisport
NEWS
News
2   //    11 May 2019, 23:16 IST
Wallace - cropped
Matt Wallace has been pegged back in the British Masters

Matt Wallace ceded a three-shot lead to Marcus Kinhult on the back nine as the pair finished round three level at the top of the British Masters leaderboard.

Having produced a flawless second round on Friday, four-time European Tour winner Wallace birdied his opening three holes and led by three at the turn, having sensationally got himself out of trouble to save par on the sixth.

But with Kinhult having shot an impressive 68, Wallace squandered the lead with some sloppy play - a double-bogey on the par-four 15th followed a dropped shot on the 12th as he carded a two-under 70.

Tournament host Tommy Fleetwood moved up seven places into joint-fourth, with two bogeys all that spoilt a solid third-round display, and is level with Robert MacIntyre, who also signed for a 68.

Thomas Detry slipped down six places due to a one-over 73 and that was matched by first-round leader Matthew Jordan, who slipped out of contention by falling six shots adrift of the leading duo.

Richie Ramsey went one under but slipped to third due to Kinhult's rise up the standings.

