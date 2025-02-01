5 best things to buy in the GTA Online weekly update (February 1-5, 2025)

A brand new GTA Online weekly update has recently been released, once again shuffling the in-game content. One major aspect of these weekly events is in-game discounts that allow players to save tons of money on select items. This usually includes popular cars, vehicles, weapons, and properties. Till February 5, 2025, there are new items players can claim at up to 40% discounts.

This article shares five things in the latest GTA Online weekly update that gamers should consider purchasing.

Note: This list is based on the writer's opinion and analysis.

GTA Online weekly update: 5 best things to buy include Military Rifle, Dominator ASP, and more (February 1-5, 2025)

The recently released GTA Online weekly update allows players to grab the following items at discounted prices till February 5, 2025:

1) Military Rifle

Surviving the open world of Los Santos isn’t an easy task, which makes carrying powerful weapons a necessity for many players. The Vom Feuer’s Military Rifle is one weapon that can be very helpful for surviving dire situations in the game.

Based on the real-life Steyr AUG A3, the assault rifle possesses the following stats:

Damage: 38/100

Fire Rate: 55/100

Accuracy: 45/100

Range: 40/100

The Military Rifle is considered a versatile weapon and can deal higher damage with fewer bullets, making it one of the best things to acquire in the latest GTA Online weekly update. Players can visit the Gun Van seller, and buy the assault rifle for a 30% discounted price of $278,250.

2) Vulcar Warrener HKR

The new GTA Online weekly update provides several options to players looking to buy a new car. One vehic worthy of consideration is the Vulcar Warrener HKR, a two-seater coupe utility seemingly based on the real-life Nissan/Datsun Sunny pick-up truck.

Being a sedan, the Warrener HKR performs decently. It can go up to a top speed of 107.00 mph (172.20 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:12.823. Moreover, its excellent braking and responsive handling make it a great choice for completing daily tasks in the city of Los Santos.

The current GTA Online weekly update allows players to pick this sedan from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a 30% discounted price between $882,000-$661,500.

3) JoBuilt Velum 5-Seater

There’s always a need for a reliable aircraft when you want to level up your game, and the Velum 5-Seater certainly fits the bill. It is a fixed-wing plane that has been a part of Los Santos since the 2015 Heists DLC update. It appears to be based on the real-life Piper PA-46 Malibu Meridian and SOCATA TBM 85.

This five-seater aircraft possesses an impressive top speed of 139.75 mph (224.91 km/h), making it one of the fastest crew transport available in the game.

Thanks to the latest GTA Online weekly update, players can buy the Velum 5-Seater from Elitás Travel for a 30% discounted price between $926,345-$696,500.

4) Vapid Dominator ASP

A picture of the Vapid Dominator ASP (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another vehicle featured in the current GTA Online weekly update that gamers should check out is the Vapid Dominator ASP. It is a two-door sports car seemingly inspired by the real-life 2000 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R.

When it comes to performance, the Dominator ASP can go up to a top speed of 118.75 mph (191.11 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:05.182. It also possesses the best cornering ability in all of the muscle-category vehicles in the game.

Motorheads can buy the Dominator ASP from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a 30% discounted price of $1,242,500-$931,875.

5) Auto Shop

A picture of current Auto Shop bonuses in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lastly, Auto Shops are once again available at discounted prices in the game. These purchasable properties allow players to start their own legitimate repair business. Purchasable from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website at a flat 30%, players can save tons of money by investing in it this week.

The latest GTA Online weekly update is also giving 2x bonuses on running the business, allowing players to earn a lot of money from it too. This makes it one of the businesses in the game after Nightclub.

For the next couple of days, gamers can buy an Auto Shop for as low as $1,169,000.

While getting an item or not is based on one’s personal needs and preferences, the aforementioned options are some of the best ones until the next weekly update.

