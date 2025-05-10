5 best vehicles in GTA Online this week (May 11-15, 2025)

It is going to be an amazing week in Los Santos as players can now acquire some of the best vehicles in GTA Online this week on discounted prices. This not only allows them to save tons of money but also try new rides they might have overlooked in the past. Till 2 am PT, May 15, 2025, there’s up to a 30% discount on certain popular rides, making it the best time to collect them.

Ad

This article shares five of the best vehicles in GTA Online this week.

Note: The article is based on the writer’s opinion and analysis of the vehicles featured in GTA Online this week.

GTA Online this week: 5 best vehicles include Panthere, Sugoi, and three others (May 11-15, 2025)

The ongoing GTA Online weekly update event allows players to get the below-mentioned rides at a 30% discount:

Ad

Trending

1) Panthere

Ad

Sports cars have a special place in the hearts of millions of gamers for their reliable performance, and Toundra Panthere is one of them. The two-seater coupe has been loved by many since its debut in 2023, and for good reason. The vehicle has an exquisite look, probably inspired by a 2017 Alpine A110 with some minor differences.

Moreover, the vehicle is best known for its performance, which is incredible. Powered by an undisclosed engine with seven gears, Toundra Panthere can go up to a maximum speed of 122.50 mph (197.14 km/h) and complete a lap in about 1:06.133. The reliable performance combined with its responsive handling makes it one of the best vehicles in GTA Online this week that one should not miss out on.

Ad

It is currently purchasable for the discounted price of $1,519,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

Also Check: How to get free Invetero Coquette D10 in GTA 5 Online update (May 8-15, 2025)

2) Paragon S

Ad

Enus Paragon S is another sports car currently featured in GTA Online this week. Debuting last year with the Bottom Dollar Bounties, the two-seater grand tourer seemingly took inspiration from the Bentley Mulliner Batur.

In terms of performance, the Paragon S is considered quite impressive. It possesses a top speed of 127.50 mph (205.19 km/h) without any HSW upgrades, making it one of the fastest sports cars in the game. Moreover, its quick acceleration and Imani-Tech compatibility cement it as one of the best vehicles in GTA Online this week.

Ad

Players can buy it for the discounted price of $1,407,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

Also Check: How to get free Vapid Ratel in GTA Online this week (May 8 to 15, 2025)

3) Sugoi

A picture of Sugoi (Image via Rockstar Games)

In one of the official GTA 6 screenshots, a Dinka Sugoi can be seen, confirming its return in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game. Rockstar probably knew fans may notice that’s why we are giving a 30% discount on the Sugoi right now in GTA Online, allowing players to try it before the next game releases. It highly resembles the Honda Civic Type R FK8.

Ad

Powered by a V8 engine, the Sugoi can go up to a top speed of 118.00 mph (189.90 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:08.786. While the performance may be a bit lackluster, it makes up with plenty of customization options for its owners. This makes it one of the best vehicles in GTA Online this week for those who like to mod their rides and personalize their style.

The Dinka Sugoi can currently be acquired for as low as $642,600 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Ad

4) Itali GTO Stinger TT

Ad

In 2023, Rockstar Games did something hilarious by giving a long name to an equally long car — the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT. It is seemingly based on the Ferrari Roma and looks astonishing in red.

Like its long name, the Itali GTO Stinger TT’s power is quite high. Not only can it go up to a maximum speed of 168.50 mph (271.17 km/h), but also complete a lap in just 59 seconds, thanks to the HSW upgrades available for it. Moreover, it is also compatible with Imani-Tech upgrades, making it one of the best vehicles in GTA Online this week that gamers can acquire on sale.

Ad

It is purchasable from Legendary Motorsport for the discounted price of $1,666,000.

Also Check: GTA 5 makes the top 10 downloads on PS4 and PS5 in April

5) Jubilee

A picture of Jubilee (Image via Rockstar Games, GTAWiki)

Lastly, there’s the Enus Jubilee, a four-seater luxury SUV currently featured at a 30% discount in GTA Online. It highly resembles the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, with some cues probably taken from the Rolls-Royce Wraith.

Ad

According to Broughy1322, the Jubilee is powerful enough to reach a top speed of 116.25 mph (187.09 km/h) and complete one lap in about 1:08.101. While it may not look fast enough, it’s quite good for an SUV. The fact that players can currently acquire it at a 30% discount makes it one of the best vehicles in GTA Online this week, especially for those who look for luxury in Los Santos.

With the trade price unlocked, players can get it for as low as $866,250 from Legendary Motorsport.

Ad

As always, getting a new vehicle depends on one’s own needs and preferences. However, all of the aforementioned options are some of the best vehicles in GTA Online this week.

Other Grand Theft Auto content you may like to read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More