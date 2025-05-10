There’s a new group of GTA Online weekly discounts available right now in Los Santos. This in-game sale always gives players an amazing opportunity to save a lot of money on select items, including cars and other vehicles, and this time is no different. Till 2:00 AM PT, May 15, 2025, there’s up to a 100% discount on a variety of things, including some weapons.
Let’s quickly learn about everything gamers can obtain at lower prices as part of the latest GTA Online weekly discounts.
Newest GTA Online weekly discounts include Annis 300R, RPG, and more (May 10 – 15, 2025)
Since the release of the latest GTA Online weekly discounts, these are all the things players can acquire this week at the best prices as part of the ongoing sale:
- Enus Jubilee (30% off)
- Declasse Granger 3600LX (30% off)
- Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT (30% off)
- Enus Paragon S (30% off)
- Annis 300R (30% off)
- Toundra Panthere (30% off)
- Vulcar Warrener HKR (30% off)
- Classique Broadway (30% off)
- BF Club (30% off)
- Dinka Sugoi (30% off)
- Karin Everon (30% off)
- Agencies (30% off)
- Agencies Modifications and Upgrades (30% off)
The following are additional discounts claimable from the Gun Van seller:
- Stun Gun (30% off)
- Grenades (30% off)
- Tear Gas (30% off)
- Molotovs (30% off)
- Armor (30% off)
- Compact Grenade Launcher (100% off)
- RPG (100% off)
Moreover, Plus members can still acquire the El Strickler Military Rifle for free via the Gun Van if they haven’t already.
Also Check: How to get free Invetero Coquette D10 in GTA 5 Online update (May 8-15, 2025)
What should you get in the latest GTA Online weekly discounts? (May 10 – 15, 2025)
Two things are available for free this week. Naturally, players should get them as soon as possible. When it comes to spending money, the right choice would be to get a new vehicle, like the Annis 300R. Rockstar added this two-door fastback coupe in 2022 with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, and it highly resembles the real-life Nissan Z (RZ34).
When it comes to performance, the 300R can go up to a top speed of 120.00 mph (193.12 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:03.847. What makes this vehicle interesting is its compatibility with Imani-Tech upgrades, which can also currently be installed at a 30% discount. This makes it the best thing to get in GTA Online this week.
The car is currently purchasable for a discounted price of $1,452,500 from Legendary Motorsport.
Rockstar will release a new set of GTA Online weekly discounts after 2:00 AM PT, May 15, 2025.
