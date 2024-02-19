5 facts about Annis ZR350 in GTA Online

The Annis ZR350 is an underrated car in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 Online in 2024. However, OG players who have been part of the series since the beginning know its true value. It is a two-door sports and tuner car in the multiplayer game. Although it has a simple-looking body compared to many other new vehicles, the ZR350 still gives tough competition to most of them in performance output.

With that being said, this article lists five interesting facts about the Annis ZR350 that every GTA Online player should know.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

5 intriguing details to know about the Annis ZR350 in GTA Online

1) It is the Miata of GTA Online

The Annis ZR350 is primarily based on the real-life third-generation Mazda RX-7 (FD). However, it also draws minor influences from the 1998-2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata (NB), giving it a unique look. The vehicle's headlights pop out of the hood, making it one of the coolest cars to drive in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Anyone can identify the car with its rounded, aerodynamic body. Although you can customize it with aftermarket upgrades, the base model also has the iconic Miata look that many real-life Mazda fans admire.

2) Drift build

The Annis ZR350 is one of the most popular drift cars in the game. The community has been using the car for various stunts since its introduction. However, it is also one of the few cars to have the special Drift Tuning Modification in GTA Online.

The Drift Tuning Modification makes the ZR350 slide even more, making it perfect for drifts. Moreover, to participate in exclusive Drift Races, you must apply the customization. If you are a pro at drifting, you can use the Annis ZR350 to show off your skills.

3) Heavy customization options

Since The Annis ZR350 is a tuner car, it is one of the most customizable cars in GTA 5 Online. You can take the vehicle to the Auto Shop mechanic or the Los Santos Car Meet workshop and choose from 10 bumpers, six intercoolers, 10 exhausts, 10 fenders, three headlights, 16 liveries, and 17 spoilers, to name a few.

These are basic modifications that can be equipped from any garage. However, the Los Santos Car Meet offers the Drift Tuning Modification, Lowered Vehicle Stance, and Low Grip Tires exclusively. Players should note that the Drift Tuning Modification disables all other performance upgrades.

4) Race-centric performance

The above customizations not only improve the Annis ZR350’s appearance but also boost its performance output. The vehicle is powered by a two-rotor Wankel engine and a five-speed transmission box. These help the vehicle reach a base top speed of 93.08 mph (149.80 km/h) in GTA Online.

However, after customization, it becomes one of the fastest drift cars in GTA Online. You can push its top speed to 117.50 mph (189.10 km/h), depending on the modifications you choose. The Annis ZR350 is capable of completing a lap within 1:08.202 seconds.

5) A legendary car in the series

The Annis ZR350’s history dates back to Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. It has the same name except for no manufacturer branding and a hyphen in the middle (ZR-350). The car's appearance is similar but without the pop-up headlights. Interestingly, the vehicle was driven by Claude (Grand Theft Auto 3’s protagonist) during the mission Farewell, My Love… in San Andreas.

This makes the Annis ZR350 a legendary car in GTA Online due to its various affiliations. Moreover, the "Winning is Winning" livery is a reference to the 1993 Mazda RX-7 driven by Dominic Toretto in The Fast and the Furious movie.

