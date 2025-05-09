5 things to avoid in GTA Online (May 9-14, 2025)

The latest GTA Online weekly update is now live and offers bonuses on missions like The Data Leaks and Security Contracts. Additionally, a number of items, as well as a properties of a profitable business have been discounted. In short, there are some really good offers for players to avail. There are also some deals one can consider skipping.
Furthermore, with new Diamond Casino Podium and LS Car Meet rewards up for grabs, players have a chance to obtain two specific vehicles without spending cash. We look at five things to avoid in GTA Online this week, i.e., from May 9 to 14, 2025.
Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.
Here are 5 things to avoid in GTA Online this week (May 9 - 14, 2025)
1) Buying BF Club
The BF Club is one of the vehicles discounted in the latest GTA Online weekly update. Rockstar Games has slashed its usual price of $1,280,000 by 30% for the next few days.
Unfortunately, this car doesn't have much at all to justify the cost. Its vintage design, likely based on the Volkswagen Golf MK 1 from the 1970s, may interest vehicle enthusiasts, but those expecting good performance or compatibility with any useful upgrades will be disappointed.
2) Buying Vulcar Warrener HKR
Vulcar Warrener HKR is another vehicle from the list of discounted items in this GTA Online weekly update, and the story is pretty much the same. It has an interesting vintage look that very likely is based on the Datsun Sunny Hakotora. Unfortunately, the performance leaves a lot to be desired.
Warrener HKR's base price is $1,260,000; it has a Trade Price of $945,000 as well, which have been discounted by 30% through May 14, 2025. Nevertheless, players would be better off investing that amount in something more meaningful.
3) Playing Double Down to make money
Double Down is an Adversary Mode that will offer twice its regular payout this week. It is contested between two teams, one tasked with surviving for four minutes and the other tasked with eliminating them.
It can be fun to play with a group of friends, or even for those looking for a break from business missions and heists. However, those looking at it as a money-making reward will likely be disappointed. Adversary Modes don't pay much and even with the 2x bonus, the payout is only decent.
Instead, one should try grinding Dr. Dre's Data Leaks in GTA Online or Security Contract for that purpose this week, which are also paying double through May 14, 2025.
4) Buying Vapid Ratel
Vapid Ratel is a great off-road vehicle with a unique design, likely based on the Race Wheels Australia Pro Buggy, and can prove incredibly useful for traversing areas like Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness. It is a bit expensive, costing $1,873,000, and has not even been discounted this week, but it can be considered worth the investment.
Nevertheless, players should still avoid buying Vapid Ratel for the next few days, as they have the chance to get it for free as the GTA Online Podium Vehicle in this weekly update.
5) Buying Invetero Coquette D10
Invetero Coquette D10 is a great value-for-money ride. It has good looks, seemingly inspired by the Chevrolet Corvette C8, has an incredible top speed once equipped with all standard performance upgrades, and costs $1,510,000; which is alright considering the attributes.
As Rockstar has made it the GTA Online LS Car Meet Prize Ride this week, players should avoid spending cash on it, and try to obtain it for free.
