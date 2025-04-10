5 things to avoid in GTA Online this week (April 10-16, 2025)

Players can make a lot of money in GTA Online via all the heists, missions, and businesses. Their earnings can be spent on cars, weapons, and other types of commodities. However, it is also wise to save a bit whenever possible, and the best way to do that is by utilizing the weekly discounts. Rockstar Games generously discounts various in-game elements/items every week, and while most make for fine deals, some of them can be skipped.

Ad

Deciding what to get and what to avoid can be a bit tricky if you are a new player. For those needing help, here are five things to avoid in GTA Online this week, that is from today, April 10, through April 16, 2025.

Mammoth Squaddie and 4 other things to avoid in GTA Online this week (April 10 - 16, 2025)

1) Buying a Karin Previon

Ad

Trending

Karin Previon drifting in Los Santos (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Karin Previon is a popular ride among Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) car enthusiasts. Its design seems to be based on a couple of real-life vehicles like the Lexus SC 300, Toyota Soarer, as well as the fourth-gen Honda Prelude. As for performance, the Previon has a decent top speed, handles well, can even drift a bit, and offers heavy customizability.

Ad

Southern San Andreas Super Autos sells the vehicle for $1,490,000 (or $1,117,500 Trade Price). However, as it can be obtained for free this week as the Diamond Casino Podium Vehicle, players should avoid spending money on it.

2) Buying a Vapid Winky

Vapid Winky at the Cayo Perico Island (Image via Rockstar Games)

The current GTA Online weekly update has discounted the Vapid Winky by 30%. This considerably brings down its $1,100,000 price tag ($825,000 Trade Price). The car's design looks inspired by Willys MB, so if you want a cool collectible and have enough cash to spare, then go for it.

Ad

That said, is it actually worth it? Not really. The Winky offers poor performance and is open from all sides, so the inhabitants are susceptible to all kinds of attacks. Furthermore, it can't be equipped with any utility-based upgrades. Therefore, those looking for a value-for-money deal should avoid buying it despite its current discount.

3) Buying a Mammoth Squaddie

Mammoth Squaddie promotional image in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Mammoth Squaddie is a military-esque vehicle, likely inspired by the Hummer H1. It looks formidable, but it isn't worth its price tag of $1,130,000 (or its $847,500 Trade Price). The car's windows aren't bullet-resistant, and it lacks any explosive resistance, an impressive top speed, or great off-roading capabilities.

Ad

Rockstar has discounted the Squaddie's price by 30% this week, but players should still avoid buying it. The perfect alternative to this car is the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec, which has a similar look and performance, comes with bullet-resistant windows, and is compatible with Imani Tech upgrades and Armor Plating. Although expensive, this vehicle is worth your money.

4) Buying a Ubermacht Cypher

Ubermacht Cypher in the Salvage Yard Robberies poster (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Ubermacht Cypher is a sleek sports car whose design is likely a mix of some BMW M series cars. Its top speed is only decent, but it has great customizability and drifting capabilities, especially when equipped with the exclusive Drift Tuning modification.

Ad

The Cypher is sold on Legendary Motorsport for $1,550,000 ($1,162,500 Trade Price). However, instead of paying either of those amounts, players should try and win it this week as the LS Car Meet Prize Ride. Winning it is easy, as one only needs to finish within the top five in an LS Car Meet Series race for two days in a row in GTA Online.

Check out: How to get free Übermacht Cypher in GTA 5 Online update (April 10 to 16, 2025)

Ad

5) Buying a RUNE Zhaba

RUNE Zhaba is an amphibious vehicle (Image via Rockstar Games)

The RUNE Zhaba is perhaps one of the most unique vehicles in GTA Online. It has a boxy body adorned with huge wheels. It isn't fast or fun to drive, but has a few useful qualities. For example, the Zhaba has bullet-resistant windows, good explosive resistance, and can even float in water.

Ad

However, while the car's Warstock Cache and Carry price tag of $2,400,000 and $1,800,000 Trade Price are off by 30% this week, it is still too expensive. So, just like with the Vapid Winky, go for it if you have enough cash and want a unique item for your garage. But if you're low on funds, this vehicle shouldn't be your priority.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More