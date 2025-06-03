5 things fans want from the next GTA Online DLC

Rockstar Games is anticipated to release the next GTA Online DLC on June 17, 2025, and fans are looking forward to it. While the studio has yet to make the event official, the player base has already begun to speculate about the new things in the upcoming update. It is expected to be the last summer DLC in the multiplayer game before players move to GTA 6 next year.

This article lists five things fans want from the summer 2025 GTA Online DLC.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 things fans demand from the next GTA Online DLC

1) Michael DLC

Michael continues to be one of the most demanded characters in GTA Online (Image via X)

Even though Michael De Santa has not been seen in the Grand Theft Auto series for over a decade, fans still love him and want him to be a part of the next GTA Online DLC. The demand has been around for years, and Rockstar has yet to bring him back.

Therefore, before the player base moves to Grand Theft Auto 6, the developer should introduce Michael De Santa to GTA Online with a new DLC.

2) New solo heist

Cayo Perico Heist was the last heist that Rockstar added to the multiplayer. It has been nearly five years, and the player base hasn’t gotten any new heist missions. Therefore, it is high time the developer releases a new heist with the next GTA Online DLC.

Rockstar should also make the heist solo playable. Even though there are many new missions that you can play alone, they are not heists. Fans now want a new major heist with the Summer 2025 GTA Online DLC, and the studio should make it a priority.

3) New cars

Rockstar Games always adds new vehicles with GTA Online DLCs, and fans are expecting the same this time as well. One user stated that they wanted new cars based on the real-life Mazda Miata and Ford GT40.

\The Agents of Sabotage DLC (along with the Oscar Guzman Flies Again update) added only 13 new vehicles to the multiplayer game. Rockstar should increase the number of new vehicles this time and backport some cars from Grand Theft Auto 6.

Also read: 5 best tryhard outfits for GTA Online players (2025)

4) GTA 6 Easter eggs

Expand Tweet

While there are many Easter eggs in GTA Online, Rockstar Games is expected to add some new ones related to Grand Theft Auto 6. It has long been rumored that the developer has added indirect references related to the upcoming title. However, as the game has already been revealed properly, it is time Rockstar adds some direct references.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was promoted heavily through past GTA Online DLCs, and fans expect the same for the upcoming game as well.

5) Increased payouts

Rockstar should make missions pay more (Image via X)

The economy of the multiplayer game is heavily unbalanced, where jobs pay less and commodities cost too much money. Therefore, fans want Rockstar Games to increase the payouts of the missions in the next GTA Online DLC.

While Rockstar increased the money rewards of some missions in the past, they are not adequate. Therefore, it is high time the developer makes some major changes to the payout system and to the in-game economy in general.

