5 worst GTA Online cars that Rockstar shouldn't have added at all

GTA Online has a near-endless catalog of cars, even after removing nearly 200 in the summer of 2023. That is because Rockstar Games has regularly added new ones with DLCs. There are some great options for players in a plethora of categories, but there are also some that, if not added, would not have made any significant difference to the experience.

In this article, we will take a look at five of the worst GTA Online cars that Rockstar should not have added at all. Players would be better off avoiding them, especially if they want value-for-money purchases.

Note: The entries are arranged in no particular order.

BF Raptor and 4 other worst GTA Online cars that Rockstar Games shouldn't have added at all

1) Dinka Jester RR Widebody

Dinka Jester RR Widebody promotional art (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Dinka Jester RR Widebody's arrival in the recent Agents of Sabotage update had players excited. It's a widebody variant of the Dinka Jester RR (an excellent car) and looks pretty good.

Unfortunately, it isn't as great as the standard version when it comes to performance or upgrades. In fact, it barely allows for any visual customizations, and also isn't compatible with Drift Tuning.

Furthermore, the Dinka Jester RR Widebody costs $2,290,000, which is not only a lot more than one should have to pay for it, but costlier than the standard Dinka Jester RR as well. Instead of adding it as a new car, Rockstar should have just made a widebody kit available for the original.

2) Karin Dilettante

Karin Dilletante (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The Karin Dilettante is a hybrid-electric car that has been in the game since day one. It can be found in traffic (being driven by NPCs) but is a waste of a spot in the catalog. It looks unimpressive, and is incredibly slow, having just an 88.50 mph top speed even after installing upgrades (as per popular YouTuber Broughy1322's performance tests).

The Dilettante lacks greatly when it comes to visual customization options as well. All these shortcomings easily make it one of the worst cars in GTA Online.

3) BF Raptor

BF Raptor (Image via Rockstar Games)

The BF Raptor is certainly the most unique car on this list. It has three wheels, and hence, looks a bit odd. Moreover, despite being in the sports cars category, this vehicle does not deliver on the performance front. Handling it can be particularly problematic when making turns or off-roading.

The BF Raptor is yet another car on this list to suffer from a lack of visual customizability, and all of that at $648,000 is a terrible deal.

Note that the Raptor has been removed from its in-game sale website. However, such cars can still be bought from players who already own them, or are occasionally made available to buy during GTA Online weekly updates for a limited time.

4) Dinka Postlude

Dinka Postlude (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Dinka Postlude, unlike the rest of the cars on this list so far, has lots of customization options. Other aspects, sadly, are pretty underwhelming, especially performance. The car is slow (103.00 mph top speed as per Broughy1322's tests), and its handling is only average.

Some use it for drifting, but there are much better GTA Online drift cars, and the Postlude isn't compatible with Drift Tuning either. In short, there's not much that this car brings to the table. At $1,310,000 (or even its $982,500 Trade Price), players would be better off skipping it.

5) Hijak Ruston

Hijak Ruston (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The Hijak Ruston is a very average sports car. It isn't very slow, but can be outclassed by many of its peers. There are some visual customization categories for this car, but their range of options isn't fleshed out.

While the Ruston's design may seem interesting to some, the fact that it is completely open will be highly problematic in combative missions or general PvP. Furthermore, there are no protective upgrades for this vehicle, despite it costing $430,000. While it is somewhat affordable from the game's context, it certainly isn't worth spending on if/when available (yes, it was also removed, like the BF Raptor).

GTA 5 Online updates may reportedly continue after GTA 6. If that turns out to be true, it would be much better for players to have more useful cars added with them.

