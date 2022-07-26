How to find Peyote plants in GTA Online: Locations and more details

GTA Online's Peyote plants are a seasonal collectible included in The Diamond Casino & Resort update. It was launched on October 31, 2019 as part of the Halloween Surprise 2019 event. Since then, players have gotten the chance to collect them every year during the Halloween season.

Even this year, players should keep their hopes for Peyote plants to come back, as the majority of players love their inclusion in the game.

Because of the exclusive nature of this collectible, many players might not even know about it, so this article will provide them with all of the critical information they need to know.

Here are all of the important details players need to be aware about Peyote plants in GTA Online

How many Peyote Plants can be located in GTA Online?

San Andreas is home to 76 Peyote plants, which may be found either on land or in the sea. They function nearly exactly the same as the Peyote plants in GTA 5.

There are no end rewards for collecting them, such as Playing Cards and Action Figures. However, the plants can be consumed when in passive mode. Thus, neither the player, who turns into an animal, nor the plant is capable of damage.

What happens after eating a Peyote plant in GTA Online?

Once someone gets close to a Peyote plant, their controller will begin to vibrate. When ingested, the player begins to experience hallucinations before passing out and respawning as a random animal.

The plant's location - on land or in the ocean - determines which creature the player has a chance to spawn as. The list of creatures that the players were able to change into last year is as follows:

Land animals & birds:

Boar

Border Collie

Pigeon

Cat

Chicken

Cougar

Great Cormorant

Coyote

Cow

Crow

Elk

Husky

Pig

Poodle

Pug

Rabbit

Golden Retriever

Rottweiler

Seagull

West Highland Terrier

Fish

Hammerhead shark

Killer Whale

Stingray

Dolphin

Tiger Shark

Special Animals

The player may also change into one of two unique creatures. which are listed below:

The Peyote plant in the Clinton Residence's garden will transform the player into Chop.

When a peyote plant is ingested between 03:30 and 08:00 while the weather is misty and players are located in Grapeseed at the foot of Mount Chiliad, there is a high chance that players will turn into Bigfoot.

While being Bigfoot, players can swim, use weapons, have extraordinary strength and boosted health. However, unlike in single-player games, they will be unable to drive or enter buildings. Cops will also ignore their presence.

List of all the places Peyote Plants were found last year in GTA Online

The following is a list of the places where players were able to find Peyote plants during last year's Halloween event. While it is highly unlikely that these plants will be in the same spot this year as well, players who are still curious about the Peyote plants can still check out these locations.

Here is the complete list:

In LSIA, on the benches.

Deep into the water between Banning and Elysian Island.

Near a tanker wreckage, underwater, off the shore of Elysian Island.

Underwater next to some debris, between the Los Santos Naval Port and Terminal.

Near two substantial poles and other debris, underwater.

On the sand, close to Terminal.

Off the Palomino Highlands coast, next to two rock formations, underwater.

On Palomino Highlands' biggest island.

In front of Lester's home.

Underwater, at Cypress Flats, not far from the Los Santos River's terminus.

On Roy Lowenstein Boulevard, Davis, close to a residence.

In the backyard of Strawberry's Clinton Residence.

At the BJ Smith Recreation Center, close to the basketball courts.

At the entrance of the Puerto Del Sol Marina, underwater.

In front the hotel "The Viceroy Hotels & Resorts" in the garden.

South-southeast of the Del Perro Pier, next to a sizable rock in the ocean.

Off the coast of Pacific Bluffs, on a sizable sandy underwater region.

In Del Perro, on the balcony of an orange home in GTA Online.

Behind the Elgin House in Morningwood, close to a swimming pool.

In front of a pool at one of the homes in Rockford Hills in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Close to the Little Seoul Church, on a walkway.

Burton Park, next to a walking trail.

GTA Online's Downtown Vinewood, in an alley.

Near a tree in Broker Park in East Vinewood.

On a little patch of grass near Legion Square.

Near the Los Santos Customs in La Mesa, next to a red container.

In Mirror Park in GTA Online, on the little island in the lake.

In close proximity to the little dam at the LS River's eastern terminus in Murrieta Heights.

At the end of the dirt road, next to the little sea cave, in the northern part of Palomino Highlands.

In close proximity to a submerged cargo ship's bulkheads.

In the sea cave in the Tataviam Mountains underwater.

In the Tataviam Mountains, next to a little silo.

Within the Tataviam Mountains, close to the Land Act Reservoir.

In GTA Online, close to some couches in a residence in Downtown Vinewood.

In a mansion's backyard in Lake Vinewood Estates.

In the backyard of a home on Vinewood Hills' South Mo Milton Drive.

Is a little garden by the mansion's pool in Richman.

near the Pacific Bluffs Country Club and off the shore of Pacific Bluffs. Located in the deepest portion of this underwater region, which is shown On the GTA Online map in a tiny, circular, darker area.

Off the Chumash coast. positioned in the third-deepest area of the lake.

In Chumash behind a home.

In a mansion's garage close to a little garden in Banham Canyon.

In Great Chaparral, next to a little brook.

Atop a hill, north of Mount Haan Drive.

In the Grand Senora Desert of GTA Online, near few small structures next to a mound of wreckage.

Near a transmission tower and several trees at the RON Alternates Wind Farm.

Underwater, surrounded by enormous rock formations, close to Coveted Cove.

At Davis Quartz, at the end of a dusty road.

Off the shore of the San Chianski Mountain Range, deep underwater.

On a rock structure submerged in the little bay near to El Gordo Lighthouse.

On the Alamo Sea's northeastern coast, in Grapeseed.

Near a few lesser rock formations, near the Alamo Sea.

In the modest front yard of Sandy Shores resident Taliana Martinez's safe abode.

In the southeast of Sandy Shores, next to a worn-out sofa in a dilapidated mobile house.

Ahead of an abandoned mine, southwest of Sandy Shores Airfield.

On Route 68 Approach, Harmony, next to a front porch.

Sandy Shores is situated next to the Yucca Motel in the center of the Marina Drive cul-de-sac.

East of Calafia Road, near some sizable concrete debris, underwater.

North of Cassidy Creek, at the end of a gravel route in the Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness. The Raton Canyon Bridge may be seen in the distance.

The highest point of Mount Josiah.

In the Lago Zancudo's shallow waters in GTA Online.

near a wooden boat that has gone underwater west of the Zancudo Bridge.

On a little rocky outcrop close to Fort Zancudo.

Off the shore of North Chumash, at a little area of sand.

Near the Cassidy Creek Bridge, on the sand at the mouth of the creek.

Paleto Cove underwater, next to the Sonar Collections Dock, and close to coral.

Near Paleto Bay, at the point of the peninsula.

Paleto Bay is at one of the residences on Procopio Drive.

At the Donkey Punch Family Farm, next to a tree and railroad tracks.

Paleto Bay is a tiny archipelago off of North Point. It is underwater near some coral.

On a sand seabed underwater off the Paleto Bay shore.

East of the Procopio Truck Stop, at a little picnic spot, next to a tree.

Off the shore of Heart Attacks Beach, behind a little underwater overhang.

On Mount Gordo in GTA Online, next to a little body of water.

Near Braddock Pass, next to a tree and railroad tracks.

At a wooden marker located close to Mount Chiliad's summit.

In Grand Theft Auto Online, on the northern periphery of Grapeseed, at the foot of Mount Chiliad..

The hallucinations can be stopped at any point, following which the player will respawn at a nearby hospital and get 5,000 GTA RP. If the player passes away or enters water, the event also stops.

