Top 5 things fans want to see in GTA 6 trailer 2

GTA 6 trailer 2 is one of the most anticipated things in the gaming community at the moment. Rumors suggest that it could drop in the very near future, but Rockstar Games is yet to reveal an official release date for the same. Nevertheless, fans regularly engage in discussions on Reddit regarding the things they would like to see in the next trailer, whenever it arrives.

So, in this article, we will be taking a look at the top five things that fans want to see in GTA 6 trailer 2. The entries have been ranked on the basis of how often they have been requested across multiple such posts on Reddit.

Note: This article is speculative and none of the things mentioned below have been confirmed for GTA 6 trailer 2 yet.

More areas of the map and other top 4 things fans want to see in GTA 6 trailer 2

5) The darker side of Vice City

The first GTA 6 trailer focused on the game's social media aspect and introduced us to its world in a brighter light with some wacky, albeit funny, elements.

However, since crime is an integral aspect of Grand Theft Auto, some fans want a look at what the sequel will have in store regarding the criminal underworld in GTA 6 trailer 2.

4) Release date/window

The upcoming Grand Theft Auto's first trailer announced 2025 as its release year, but an exact date or window is yet to be announced. Given the anticipation around the game, it shouldn't come off as a surprise that many want to see a confirmed release time frame in the next GTA 6 trailer.

The Fiscal Year 2025 net bookings revenue expectations of Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, seemingly suggest a possible early 2025 release window, but that remains to be seen.

3) More areas of the map

The GTA 6 map will be set in Leonida. This fictional state is home to Vice City, but many fans want to see other areas of the map in GTA 6 trailer 2.

The game's leaked development footage, interestingly, hinted at the inclusion of more than one major city, like Port Gellhorn. However, any locations besides Vice City are yet to be officially confirmed.

2) Jason

Jason and Lucia were the two playable protagonists seen in the GTA 6 leaks. The latter has already been introduced in the first trailer, and although a man resembling the former did appear in it as well, he is yet to be officially named.

This is why many fans wish to see more of the alleged second protagonist Jason in GTA 6 trailer 2.

1) Gameplay

While the GTA 6 leaks have provided a sneak peak at the sequel's gameplay, most fans want to see it being featured officially in GTA 6 trailer 2. Some wish to see the protagonists in action, whereas others want a showcase of a few activities they will be able to partake in the game.

Reddit user u/Helpful_Passenger_80 also mentioned that they would want to see more GTA 6 vehicles, wildlife, as well as some underwater elements in the next trailer.

FAQ:

Will Michael De Santa return in GTA 6?

As of this writing, May 6, 2024, there is no indication of Michael returning in GTA 6.

