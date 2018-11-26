×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Tamil Thalaivas beat Telugu Titans 31-25 in PKL 6

PTI
NEWS
News
37   //    26 Nov 2018, 21:49 IST

Pune, Nov 26 (PTI) Manjeet Chhillar shone bright as Tamil Thalaivas notched up a 31-25 win over Telugu Titans in a Pro Kabaddi League season 6 match here on Monday.

Manjeet Chhillar had a brilliant game in defence as he scored seven points and was ably supported by Ajay Thakur who chipped in with 7 raid points.

Rahul Chaudhari scored six points for Titans but didn't get enough support.

Ajay and Rahul got their respective teams up and running with a raid point in the first minute. Chaudhari got two more raid points to give Telugu Titans 3-2 lead after three minutes.

Sukesh Hegde then came up with a super raid in the 10th minute to level the match at 8-8 for Tamil Thalaivas.

Tamil Thalaivas ramped up the pressure with an all out in the 13th minute, extending their lead to 13-9. At the end of the first half they led 18-11 as Telugu Titans faded away after a strong start.

Rahul revived Telugu Titans with two more successful raids as they trailed 15-19 after 23 minutes.

Tami Thalaivas forced a super tackle in 24th minute to lead 22-15. Tamil Thalaivas kept the Titans raiders under control in the second half to wrap up a comfortable win

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 83: Tamil Thalaivas vs...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 72: Tamil Thalaivas vs...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Season 6 Match 6: Tamil Thalaivas...
RELATED STORY
PKL Season 6, Video Highlights: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 83: Tamil Thalaivas vs...
RELATED STORY
Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans | Pro Kabaddi 2018 |...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 72: Tamil Thalaivas vs...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Season 6 Match 6: Tamil...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Season 6 Match 6: Tamil Thalaivas...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 6, Match 6: Tamil Thalaivas vs...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us