Tamil Thalaivas beat Telugu Titans 31-25 in PKL 6

Pune, Nov 26 (PTI) Manjeet Chhillar shone bright as Tamil Thalaivas notched up a 31-25 win over Telugu Titans in a Pro Kabaddi League season 6 match here on Monday.

Manjeet Chhillar had a brilliant game in defence as he scored seven points and was ably supported by Ajay Thakur who chipped in with 7 raid points.

Rahul Chaudhari scored six points for Titans but didn't get enough support.

Ajay and Rahul got their respective teams up and running with a raid point in the first minute. Chaudhari got two more raid points to give Telugu Titans 3-2 lead after three minutes.

Sukesh Hegde then came up with a super raid in the 10th minute to level the match at 8-8 for Tamil Thalaivas.

Tamil Thalaivas ramped up the pressure with an all out in the 13th minute, extending their lead to 13-9. At the end of the first half they led 18-11 as Telugu Titans faded away after a strong start.

Rahul revived Telugu Titans with two more successful raids as they trailed 15-19 after 23 minutes.

Tami Thalaivas forced a super tackle in 24th minute to lead 22-15. Tamil Thalaivas kept the Titans raiders under control in the second half to wrap up a comfortable win