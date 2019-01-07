Khelo: Odisha, Chandigarh, Haryana post wins in U17 men hockey

Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) Odisha, Chandigarh and Haryana Monday register victories in the Under-17 men's category in hockey, while Punjab and Uttar Pradesh won their respective matches in the Under-21 men's category as the second edition of the Khelo India Youth Games 2019 started here.

The matches were held at the Mumbai Hockey Association Stadium.

In the Under-17 men's category, Odisha prevailed over Uttar Pradesh with a scoreline of 3-1 in a Pool A match.

Odisha ran away with the match as they scored three goals inside 43 minutes, with Prasant Lakra (7'), Sudeep Minz (39') and Deepak Ekka (43') getting their names on the score-sheet.

Ajay Yadav (55') scored the only goal for Uttar Pradesh, a release issued by the Hockey India said.

In the other Pool A match, Delhi and Maharashtra played out a 2-2 draw as the former cancelled out Maharashtra's lead twice to split the points.

Pool B's opening encounter saw Chandigarh beat Jharkhand 3-0 to bag three points.

Goals for Chandigarh were scored by Surinder (6'), Rohit Rohit (47') and Raman (55'), it added.

In the second Pool B match, Haryana defeated Punjab by a scoreline of 2-0 as the goals came in the last two quarters.

Sahil Sharma (45') and skipper Ankit Malik (48') were the goalscorers for Haryana.

In the Under-21 Men's category, Punjab started their campaign with a 5-1 victory over Chandigarh in their Pool A match.

Goals for Punjab were scored by Parampreet Singh (4', 24'), Harmanjit Singh (39', 55') and Gursahibjit Singh (25') while Maninder Singh (9') scored the only goal for Chandigarh.

In the other Pool A match of the day, Uttar Pradesh comfortably defeated Delhi 5-2.

Goals for Uttar Pradesh were scored by Uttam Singh (12', 41'), Rishab Sahu (15', 53') and captain Raj Kumar Pal (39') while it was Sumit Kumar (34') and Rohit (59') who were the goal-scorers for Delhi, the release said