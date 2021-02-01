15 Famous Mike Tyson quotes that have stood the test of time 

Over the years, Mike Tyson has been quoted time and again, on different occasions, all over the world. Several quotes by the legendary boxer have been used by political leaders, entrepreneurs, fellow athletes, journalists, and peers from different fields of life.

Here are 15 famous quotes by Mike Tyson which have been used extensively in the last few decades.

1. "I am a dreamer. I have to dream and reach for the stars, and if I miss a star then I grab a handful of clouds." - Mike Tyson

2. "Everyone has a plan, till they get punched in the mouth." - Mike Tyson

3. "It’s good to know how to read, but it’s dangerous to know how to read and not how to interpret what you’re reading." – Mike Tyson

4. "As long as we persevere and endure, we can get anything we want." - Mike Tyson

5. "Real freedom is having nothing. I was freer when I didn't have a cent." - Mike Tyson

6. "Greatness is not guarding yourself from the people; greatness is being accepted by the people." - Mike Tyson

Advertisement

7. "My biggest weakness is my sensitivity. I am too sensitive a person." - Mike Tyson

8. "Unfortunately, sometimes you can’t have fun accomplishing your goals. Sometimes people don’t have the determination, the will, the steadfastness, the tenacity, they give in under the slightest struggle." – Mike Tyson

9. "I don't try to intimidate anybody before a fight. That's nonsense. I intimidate people by hitting them." - Mike Tyson

10. "I'm the biggest fighter in the history of the sport. If you don't believe it, check the cash register." - Mike Tyson

11. "I intend to fight and I want to win. But my priorities are basically to be a good brother and a strong one, and to try to be a good father one day." - Mike Tyson

12. "I have the same malice in my heart as far as the fight game is concerned, but outside the ring, I won't say anything a dignified man won't say." - Mike Tyson

13. "The only thing I do is just pray for inspiration, for a way of thinking, because I don't have any particular goal in sight." - Mike Tyson

14. "When I fight someone, I want to break his will. I want to take his manhood. I want to rip out his heart and show it to him." - Mike Tyson

15. "I'm in trouble because I'm normal and slightly arrogant. A lot of people don't like themselves and I happen to be totally in love with myself." - Mike Tyson