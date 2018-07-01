Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
All-women racing team to compete in JK National racing meet

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
11   //    01 Jul 2018, 15:39 IST

E
All Women racing team selections, Photo Credit: Priyamvada

Chennai, Jun 30 (PTI) An all-women professional racing team will be seen in action for the first time in the history of the JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship.

A team of six women have been selected from over 60 who took part in a selection trial at the Karti Motor Speedway in Coimbatore earlier this week, a press release said here today.

They were given basic driving lessons and training for two days before the best 24 got to participate in the trials to bag the 12 seats on offer.

The release said the top five, plus a celebrity driver -- -- Marathi actress Manisha Kelkar, were picked.

They will now compete in the 21st edition of the JKNRC for Team Ahura Racing, starting next weekend.

These are exciting times for Indian motorsport. We were pleasantly surprised to see so many women turn out for the Talent Hunt, JK Motorsports head Sanjay Sharma said.

Local girl Roshni proved to be the best driver, taking the first place with the fastest time of 1:19.081 minutes.

The other lucky girls were Lea Daran (Meghalaya; 1:20:137), Priyamvada (Bengaluru; 1:20.169), Megaa (Coimbatore; 1:20:712), C Hansuja (Bengaluru; 1:22:333) and Manisha Kelkar (Mumbai; 1:23.300).

Three-time national racing champion Sarosh Hatarias Ahura Racing conducted the talent hunt and driver selection process

JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing begins July 6
