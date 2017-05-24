Button gave dogs casting vote on F1 return

McLaren have Jenson Button's dogs to thank for the return of the 2009 world champion to Formula One.

by Omnisport News 24 May 2017, 19:54 IST

McLaren's Jenson Button.

Before deciding to make a one-off return to Formula One, Jenson Button sought advice from his closest confidantes... his pet dogs.

Button hits the streets of Monte Carlo in a McLaren this weekend as he stands in for former team-mate Fernando Alonso, who has been released to drive in the Indy 500.

And the Briton, who won the Monaco Grand Prix on his way to winning the 2009 drivers' crown with Brawn, cut a relaxed figure as he faced the media on Wednesday.

"It's great to be back," he said. "Good to see so many faces that I haven't seen for a few months. My preparation has been good.

"It's interesting coming back for one grand prix. It being Monaco, it's special as it's my home. I don't feel any pressure.

Wishing I had Doctor who's tardis right now as I start my journey to the Monaco GP and wish I could bring this little one #rogueone #rogue #puppy #monacogp @storm_and_rogue_pomskies A post shared by Jenson Button (@jensonbutton_22) on May 18, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

"I asked my dogs and they said they could do without me for a couple of weeks. I could have said no if I'd wanted to.

"I was going to be here anyway - but instead of drinking champagne I can race a car all weekend"

McLaren are yet to score a point in the 2017 F1 season.