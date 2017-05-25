F1 Raceweek: Hamilton eyes 'unreal' milestone, Ricciardo has unfinished business

The Monaco Grand Prix has seen Mercedes dominate in the last four years and Lewis Hamilton is excited for the weekend.

by Omnisport News 25 May 2017, 19:56 IST

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton's career has been long compared to that of Ayrton Senna and this weekend at Monaco he could match a feat achieved by his hero.

The three-time Formula One world champion has been closing in on Senna's tally of 65 career poles, arriving in the principality one short of the iconic Brazilian.

Moving level with him would see Hamilton only have Michael Schumacher in front of him on 68, and while the Briton is keen to be on top ahead of Sunday's race he is not placing too much importance on the milestone.

"I love to watch the old on-board footage of Senna racing in Monaco," he told the official F1 website.

"Seeing him coming out of the tunnel and thinking 'Hey, that's what I do every year now!'

"And matching his qualifying record? That somehow feels very unreal and I am very honoured being up to him. But there is no pressure about that: if it happens it happens, if not then not."

Hamilton trails championship leader Sebastian Vettel by six points going into the race in a title battle that looks set to go the distance.

Daniel Ricciardo should not be ruled out of the Monaco equation, though, after his blistering lap took pole 12 months ago.

Unfortunately the Australian was unable to turn it into a race win with a slow pit stop handing glory to Hamilton, and he wants to make up for the pain of missing out last year.

He said: "Looking back on last year, a bit of unfinished business, but I will do what I can. I definitely come here with still good feelings, good vibes. The level of confidence is still high, I guess."

WHAT WE LEARNED FROM PRACTICE

Hamilton's chances of pole looked promising from the opening session that saw him two tenths quicker than Vettel, the Mercedes looking sharp on the ultrasoft tyres.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was just a bit further back from Vettel's time, while the returning Jenson Button finished an impressive 14th despite losing power when he pressed a wrong option on his McLaren steering wheel.

Mercedes' delight from FP1 disappeared in the second session as Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas finished down the timesheets, presumably trying something different ahead of Sunday's race.

Instead it was Vettel on top of the pile with a flying lap of one minute and 12.720 seconds, seeing him five tenths clear of the hungry Ricciardo and Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen.



STANDINGS

Drivers

1. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) - 104 points

2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - 98 points

3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) - 63 points

4. Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) - 49 points

5. Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) - 37 points

Constructors

1. Mercedes - 161 points

2. Ferrari - 153 points

3. Red Bull - 72 points

4. Force India - 53 points

5. Toro Rosso - 21 points

PREVIOUS WINNERS

2016: Hamilton

2015: Rosberg

2014: Rosberg

WEATHER FORECAST

Hamilton's pace in the sun will be a relief for the Mercedes driver given he has only ever won in the wet at Monaco.

This weekend on the French Riviera looks set to be glorious with warm sun and dry conditions throughout, so expect plenty of boats in the harbour to allow the rich and famous to soak up the rays while the drivers go to work.