Mysterious debris that ended Ty Dillon's race likely identified

48   //    14 Aug 2018, 06:05 IST
Ty Dillon
Ty Dillon

After Ty Dillon ran over a piece of debris that crashed him out of Sunday's race at Michigan International Speedway, Dillon and others said they thought it was either a battery or a weight.

The debris went right under Dillon's car on lap 134 and sent him crashing into the Turn 3 wall, ending his race. He finished a career-worst 38th.

Battery? Weight? Whatever the culprit, where did it come from? NASCAR’s chief racing development officer Steve O’Donnell noted Monday in an appearance on SiriusXM that the sanctioning body would "get to the bottom of it."

Now, the mystery has apparently been resolved. NBC's "NASCAR America" uncovered audio from driver Timmy Hill's car of an interesting conversation that took place around the time Dillon plowed into the mysterious object.

"I've lost power … the dash is dead, the dash is dead, must be the switch," Hill radioed his crew.

"It's the battery. Is the battery there?" crew chief Robert Scott said.

Hill: "It has to be the dash."

Scott: "It's the battery. The battery is gone."

Hill: "The battery's gone?"

By then, the battery had disintegrated so thoroughly under Dillon's car that it was unidentifiable. But based on Dillon's initial thoughts ("It was either a battery or a chunk of lead"), and a battery went missing at the same time, we'll consider this case closed.

 

