NASCAR results at Daytona: Erik Jones picks up win in wreck-filled Coke Zero Sugar 400

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    08 Jul 2018, 09:02 IST
Erik-Jones-USNews-070718-ftr-getty
Erik Jones

Erik Jones came away with a win Saturday in a wreck-filled Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

Jones past Martin Truex Jr.—who finished in second — on the final lap to take the lead. AJ Allmendinger placed third.

The victory was Jones’ first ever in the Cup series.

There were 10 total cautions during the race and multiple top competitors were involved in crashes. Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin were all knocked out after a pileup during the 54th lap.

Kyle Busch and William Byron — who held the lead for 11 laps — were eliminated in another wreck less than 12 laps later.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. led 51 laps and won the first two stages of the race. But, with 36 laps to go, he and Kyle Larson were involved in a collision.

The race was forced into two overtimes after a pair of crashes just before the finish.

Kasey Kahne and Chris Buescher finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup results at Daytona

  1. Erik Jones                   
  2. Martin Truex Jr.          
  3. AJ Allmendinger
  4. Kasey Kahne
  5. Chris Buescher
  6. Ty Dillon
  7. Matt DiBenedetto
  8. Ryan Newman
  9. Austin Dillon
  10. Alex Bowman
  11. Jeffrey Earnhardt
  12. Brendan Gaughan
  13. D.J. Kennington
  14. Bubba Wallace
  15. David Ragan
  16. Ray Black Jr.
  17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 
  18. J.J. Yeley
  19. Kevin Harvick
  20. Trevor Bayne  
  21. Ross Chastain 
  22. Clint Bowyer   
  23. Jimmie Johnson         
  24. Joey Gase       
  25. Landon Cassill
  26. Michael McDowell     
  27. Aric Almirola  
  28. Paul Menard   
  29. Kyle Larson     
  30. Jamie McMurray        
  31. Corey LaJoie   
  32. William Byron
  33. Kyle Busch      
  34. Chase Elliott   
  35. Daniel Suarez 
  36. Brad Keselowski         
  37. Kurt Busch      
  38. Denny Hamlin
  39. Joey Logano    
  40. Ryan Blaney
