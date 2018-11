NASCAR results at Homestead: Joey Logano wins race, claims first series championship

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 6 // 19 Nov 2018, 05:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Joey Logano

Joey Logano made a daring move to take the lead with 12 laps to go to win the race Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway and claim his first NASCAR Cup championship.

"We did it. We won the championship, I can't believe it!" Logano told NBC afterward. "We won the championship!"

The Team Penske driver had a fast car all day, especially on short runs, and his crew consistently got him off pit road with quick stops. But he had his hands full late in the race, with Martin Truex Jr. out front. The two drivers have had a history the past month, since Logano bumped Truex out of the lead to win the race at Martinsville Speedway, and the two battled fiercely Sunday, at one point bumping each other with just over 60 laps remaining.

Truex, who had vowed that he would be in an "eye-for-an-eye" situation racing Logano for the championship, never got the chance in the final few laps because of Logano's daring pass. Logano took the high line around Truex with 12 to go, entering the corner so aggressively many people thought he had gone in too hard. But Logano's Ford stuck to the turn and he blew by Truex.

What a power move by Joey Logano!



The championship on the line, he takes the lead away from Martin Truex Jr.! pic.twitter.com/6R1hoykbxu — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) November 18, 2018

"My car was really good on entry all day," Logano said, shrugging off any notion he had worried about overdriving that corner.

"I don't know what else I could have done," Truex said. "He passed me so fast."

Afterward, Logano was in tears in victory lane.

"We won the championship! I can't believe it!"@JoeyLogano in tears after winning his FIRST @NASCAR Cup Series championship! #TeamJL pic.twitter.com/AH5bdMJgtp — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) November 18, 2018

Logano, Truex and the two other Championship 4 drivers, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch, ran up front all day, often in the top four or five. And they finished that way. Truex, in his final race with Furniture Row Racing, finished second, with Harvick third and Busch fourth.

Logano was quick to credit his pit crew in victory lane.

"Every individual on that team is the best at their position and they showed it today," Logano said. "I'm so proud of everybody. Everybody rose to the occasion and executed."

The 28-year-old driver now has 21 career wins. And one NASCAR Cup championship.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup results from Homestead

1. Joey Logano

2. Martin Truex Jr.

3. Kevin Harvick

4. Kyle Busch

5. Brad Keselowski

6. Matt Kenseth

7. Chase Elliott

8. Clint Bowyer

9. Aric Almirola

10. Kurt Busch

11. Austin Dillon

12. Denny Hamlin

13. Kyle Larson

14. Jimmie Johnson

15. Ryan Newman

16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17. Ryan Blaney

18. Jamie McMurray

19. AJ Allmendinger

20. David Ragan

21. Bubba Wallace

22. Ty Dillon

23. Chris Buescher

24. William Byron

25. Paul Menard

26. Matt DiBenedetto

27. Erik Jones

28. Michael McDowell

29. Alex Bowman

30. Daniel Suarez

31. Landon Cassill

32. J.J. Yeley

33. Ross Chastain

34. Corey LaJoie

35. B.J. McLeod

36. Kyle Weatherman

37. Timmy Hill

38. Tanner Berryhill

39. Regan Smith