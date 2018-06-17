Two in a row for dominant Lorenzo in Barcelona

Jorge Lorenzo is expected to challenge future team-mate Marc Marquez next season, but he is delivering now, with a second straight win.

Omnisport NEWS News 17 Jun 2018, 19:06 IST 11 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Jorge Lorenzo celebrates in Barcelona

Jorge Lorenzo registered a second straight MotoGP win as he followed up his Mugello triumph with victory in Barcelona.

The Spaniard had gone over a year without winning, having joined Ducati at the start of 2017, before profiting from a Marc Marquez crash to come out on top last time out in Italy.

And although Lorenzo has since sealed a move to join Marquez at Repsol Honda from next season, he continued an upturn in form with Ducati this weekend.

Having claimed pole, Lorenzo responded admirably to a difficult start.

Marquez came through from second to lead, with Andrea Iannone pushing the reigning world champion. Lorenzo nipped in, though, showing his speed to streak away to the front, as Iannone faded badly.

And from there, despite the initial enticing prospect of a Lorenzo-Marquez tussle, the race petered out.

One-time title contender Andrea Dovizioso crashed out on turn five with 16 laps remaining and that set the tone for the remainder of the contest, with a number of other incidents leaving a very depleted field.

Even Marquez looked to be struggling as he slowed in the final lap, able to hold off the challenge of Valentino Rossi for second place but some way short of the dominant Lorenzo.

IN THE POINTS

1. Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati)

2. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) +4.479 seconds

3. Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha) +6.098

4. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) +9.805

5. Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda) +10.640

6. Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha) +10.798

7. Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) +13.432

8. Danilo Petrucci (Alma Pramac) +15.055

9. Alvaro Bautista (Angel Nieto) +22.057

10. Andrea Iannone (Suzuki Ecstar) +24.141

11. Pol Espargaro (KTM) +36.560

12. Scott Redding (Gresini) +38.229

13. Karel Abraham (Angel Nieto) +1:21.526

14. Franco Morbidelli (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) 3 laps

TITLE STANDINGS

1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) 115

2. Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha) 88

3. Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha) 77

4. Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) 73

5. Danilo Petrucci (Alma Pramac) 71

1. Movistar Yamaha 165

2. Repsol Honda 155

3. Ducati 132

4. Alma Pramac Racing 120

5. Suzuki Ecstar 99

NEXT UP

The Dutch TT is up next in a fortnight and it is an event at which Rossi might be able to close the gap to season leader Marquez. The Italian has won in the Netherlands in three of the last five years.