10 late-round NFL rookies who could surprise in NFL training camp

It's not always first-round rookies who make big splashes during NFL training camp. The 2021 NFL Draft was quite deep and we could see late-round selections make waves in NFL training camp and in the preseason. I'm not saying we can get Julian Edelman or Tom Brady out of the class, but a team could find a potential long-term starter in their mix of late-round picks through NFL training camps.

Ten late-round draft picks who could be a surprise in NFL training camp

# 1 - P Pressley Harvin lll - Pittsburgh Steelers

Every Pressley Harvin punt compiled for your viewing pleasure pic.twitter.com/6eJ80USuyU — Adam Steel (@RenegadeAdam) August 6, 2021

Seventh-round pick and Rudy Gay Award winner Pressley Harvin has been nailing beautiful punts throughout NFL training camp and may have already won the battle with his first preseason game. He put on at the one-yard line, another inside the 10, and had a deep floater. Many criticized Harvin for his bulky frame and being a long shot to win the position battle.

#2 - RB Gerrid Doaks - Miami Dolphins

Gerrid Doaks has a nice, decisive run that sees him get through the front line before lowering the boom in the second level — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 3, 2021

Gerrid Doaks has been a hard runner in NFL training camp and has good speed out of the gate. He's 4th on the depth chart as a seventh-round pick, but Malcolm Brown is battling a nagging injury. Doaks has had a consistent, yet average camp so far. He could be a brusier and change-of-pace runner, though.

#3 - RB Jake Funk - Los Angeles Rams

"You dream as a little kid of playing in the NFL, and now you're in your first NFL training camp."@jakefunk34's positivity + gratitude is on full display at #RamsCamp 🙌 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 9, 2021

Cam Akers is out and Darrell Henderson Jr. is banged up as well. Xavier Jones and Jake Funk are both young in the backfield, with Funk getting positive reviews from his coaches. He's versatile as a return specialist and in special teams coverage. We will have to wait until pre-season to see just how quick and versatile he can be.

#4 - OG Trey Smith - Kansas City Chiefs

Here is Trey Smith just burying Dirty Dan pic.twitter.com/Y9FSy9Jrnu — Eddie High (@EddieHigh) August 3, 2021

He's a sixth-round pick who already has the edge in starting at RG. Smith could be the best steal of the draft and is easily one of the better OL on the field in NFL training camp. Most teams passed on him as a potential third-round pick with health concerns, which hasn't been an issue yet for Kansas City.

#5 - QB Sam Ehlinger - Indianapolis Colts

Sam Ehlinger is off to a faster start than anticipated and has people within the organization buzzing, per @HolderStephen.



Is an Eason vs. Ehlinger QB1 battle brewing? 👀 pic.twitter.com/ggb8QNK0sw — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) August 4, 2021

The sixth-round rookie sits at the bottom of the QB depth chart, but with Carson Wentz injured, Sam Ehlinger has shown potential at the right time in NFL training camp. He's shown big flashes of talent that could warrant a QB battle with Jacob Eason. Ehlinger has grasped the offense quickly and makes up for a lack of arm strength with mobility and awareness.

#6 - LB Quincy Roche - Pittsburgh Steelers

Former #Cane Quincy Roche with his first sack in the HOF game!

The 6th round pick will look to prove he is a steal of the draft for Mike Tomlin and the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/HvTF1utlln — CanesCorner (@canescorner_) August 6, 2021

Another late-round gem, Quincy Roche, had 30.5 sacks in college and will be a major factor on the defense. He already has a sack from the Hall of Fame game and has proven he can apply constant pressure.

#7 - S Caden Sterns - Denver Broncos

Vic Fangio Heaps Big Praise on #Broncos' Rookie S Caden Sterns | via @ErickTrickel https://t.co/CJAJcPSkCJ pic.twitter.com/9Ff653HTUr — Mile High Huddle (@MileHighHuddle) August 7, 2021

The 5th-rounder has gotten praise from head coach Vic Fangio for picking up the complex defense quickly. If he can be a proven tackler in live games, he can have a future with the team. A former five-star prospect, Caden had a rather underwhelming college career. He could be a stud in the preseason and a potential starter in 2022 after having a positive NFL training camp.

#8 - RB Kenneth Gainwell - Philadelphia Eagles

Kenneth Gainwell hands looking GOODpic.twitter.com/O3WWlexpsj — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) August 3, 2021

Kenneth Gainwell, 5th-round, is similar to Tarik Cohen and Nyheim Hines as an undersized runner with great hands. The feedback has been good with his pass-catching ability that sets him apart from the large RB group for the Eagles. He won't be a starter, but can be a threat out of the backfield.

#9 - TE Brevin Jordan - Houston Texans

#Texans rookie Brevin Jordan. Just getting started but the talent is there. pic.twitter.com/rtuDRvSnIf — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) August 4, 2021

The 5th-round TE stands at six-foot-three and has shown a combo of speed and capable hands. Tight end coach Andy Bischoff has welcomed him into his crowded group, but Jordan has to be consistent with his targets to have a chance. His NFL training camp performance should have him as the TE2, though.

#10 - CB Nate Hobbs - Las Vegas Raiders

"I'm ready to go!"



Breaking down early camp impressions, a new-look secondary, and a look into rookie Nate Hobbs' off day on the newest Training Camp Special. Watch the full episode » https://t.co/cJGKQzFBaA pic.twitter.com/qkKItbFZcG — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 8, 2021

Nate Hobbs was a 5th-round pick and is a powerful and patient defender. His style has put him in line for the starting slot cornerback. He's got 1st-team reps already and could start over veteran Nevin Lawson. Hobbs kept up with speedster Henry Ruggs in NFL training camp, which is a real testament to his ability.

