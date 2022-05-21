10 NFL QBs better than Vikings star Kirk Cousins 

Kirk Cousins is a player who has a reputation for being overpaid. With the Minnesota Vikings set up for yet another season with him under center, it isn't easy to envisage him taking them to any real success.

Other NFL teams have overtaken the Vikings by either drafting and developing a more talented quarterback, or even dipping into the trade market to improve their quality at the position.

To win in the NFL, you need a strong quarterback, and in reality, you probably need an elite one to reach the Super Bowl. The Vikings don't have that in Cousins, but some teams do.

Who are the 10 NFL QBs better than Kirk Cousins?

#1 - Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes has revolutionized the quarterback position

There is a consensus across the NFL that Patrick Mahomes is the best playmaker in the league. His exceptional throwing ability stems from a baseball background, and he has been central to the rise of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Four successive years of throwing for at least 4,000 yards have placed him at the very top of the tree, and in every single year as a starter under Andy Reid, Mahomes has thrown for more touchdowns than Cousins apart from in 2019, where they both threw for 26.

Mahomes has a Super Bowl title under his belt and has a Hall of Fame career to come, while Cousins is still flattering to deceive as a starting quarterback.

#2 - Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers is gearing up for a run at a third successive MVP award

Aaron Rodgers has been the league MVP for the past two seasons. He has gotten even more precise, accurate, and even more successful with age.

While his difficulties with the Green Bay Packers front office have been well documented, Rodgers' performances with a lack of receiving help in terms of depth have been astonishing.

Rodgers is a genuinely graceful performer, and while he may have to adapt to life without Davante Adams in 2022, he could yet win a third successive MVP award.

#3 - Tom Brady

Brady is back for one last run at the Super Bowl.

Tom Brady is the player on this list with the biggest legacy.

He watched as quarterback after quarterback has entered the league, Cousins included and failed to match the standards he had set.

With his retirement lasting around 50 days, Brady is back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022, and his presence alone makes them one of the favorites to reach the Super Bowl.

#4 - Josh Allen

Allen has ended the Bills' long-term misery.

Since being drafted by the Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen's development curve has been quite astounding. His talent allows the Bills to battle in the AFC, and his rivalry with Patrick Mahomes could be one for the ages in the coming years.

While Cousins lacks the confidence to lead the team, Allen has relished the role of being Buffalo's savior after years of New England dominance.

His arm stretches the field, and he is one of the truly elite QBs in the NFL.

#5 - Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow has the self-confidence to lead a team

Not only is Joe Burrow an exceptional quarterback from a technical perspective, but he has a great level of self-confidence.

The greats in the game have had this self-belief, Joe Montana had it, and Peyton Manning had it slightly differently.

Moody @EricNMoody "I've won everywhere that I've been. I've never had a losing season in sports from the moment I was five-years-old. I'm not a loser."



-Joe Burrow "I've won everywhere that I've been. I've never had a losing season in sports from the moment I was five-years-old. I'm not a loser."-Joe Burrow https://t.co/muKhHx05MM

Burrow is precisely the same, as he has brought the dressing room in Cincinnati together in a way few thought possible, even advising the team on drafting Ja'Marr Chase when he was a rookie.

Within two years Burrow was able to do something Cousins has never been able to take his team to the Super Bowl, and you better believe he will be back there again.

#6 - Justin Herbert

Herbert's development has seen him overtake Kirk Cousins

The Los Angeles Chargers put a lot of time into scouting Herbert almost two years before they would eventually draft him.

Herbert has since settled into life in Los Angeles and is the Chargers' best player. While the team narrowly missed out on the playoffs last season, Herbert will look to build on his 5,000-yard, 38 touchdown season in 2021, which outperformed Kirk Cousins.

#7 - Matthew Stafford

Years of toil in Detroit finally paid off for Stafford

Matthew Stafford has consistently been one of the best performing quarterbacks in the NFL for years.

In seasons where he avoided injury, Stafford was able to somehow impress despite playing for a generally awful Detroit Lions team.

In a situation comparable to Cousins in Minnesota, both players have lacked weapons around them, but Stafford has overcome that and proved his value.

There is a reason the Los Angeles Rams traded for Stafford and not Cousins. They knew the former Detroit Lions quarterback would improve their team, and so it proved, with him making vital plays in the playoffs.

#8 - Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is the missing piece in a Broncos team built to win now

A changing wind in Seattle has seen Russell Wilson's stock fall in recent years, yet after he arrives in Denver, it isn't going to take long for people to remember just how good he is.

Having been perhaps the first of the modern era of smaller quarterbacks who are incredibly mobile, Wilson combined that with a cannon arm to give the Seahawks some of their greatest ever years.

#9 - Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is a previous MVP winner.

Jackson was able to silence doubters over his style of quarterback play by winning the NFL MVP award in 2019.

He is more productive with his feet than Cousins and will rebound from a difficult 2021 season where injuries took their toll on him.

Baltimore is surrounding Jackson with a lot of quality following their work at the 2022 NFL Draft, and it is anticipated that Jackson will once again be in the MVP conversation.

#10 - Kyler Murray

Murray needs to improve heading into year three

With Kurt Cousins signing a one-year extension with the Vikes, much of the off-season drama has been regarding Kyler Murray.

His social media posts have been scrutinized, and there were even those who believed he would try and force his way out of Arizona.

That hasn’t happened, and he will be there in 2022. His opening three seasons haven’t been sensational in terms of yards thrown, but he has hit at least 20 touchdowns in every one of his years in the NFL.

He is a dual-threat with his feet, and with a little more help, it is expected he will take the next step in his NFL development this season.

Edited by Piyush Bisht