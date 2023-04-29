2023 NFL Draft Day 2: Grades for every team from Round 2 

On the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2, many players were selected for NFL teams. Some of them were players who had been expected to be selected on the first day but fell down the pecking order. Others got a chance to make an impression in Round 2, when they may not have expected to.

But with those players, how did the teams fare in addressing there needs? We grade all the teams in how they did getting the players they did in Round 2.

2023 NFL Draft Day 2 Grades for Round 2

No. 32 Pittsburgh Steelers: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Grade: A+

The emotion was palpable. Joey Porter Sr. played there and now his son goes to the same team. Penn State provided another state connection. But beyond that, the Pittsburgh Steelers have now completed their secondary. A tall, rangy, physical corner, he is a great addition here.

No. 33 Tennessee Titans: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Grade: A+

We give a top grade here. The Tennesse Titans picked Peter Skoronski in the first round to address their immediate needs. But they needed a quarterback to work behind Ryan Tannehill, with Malik Willis disappointing last season. Since they can escape Tannehill next year, so Levis will be an understudy. They got a first-rounder in the second round.

No. 34 Detroit Lions: Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

Grade: D

The Detroit Lions have made some baffling picks. Choosing Sam LaPorta when Michael Mayer was available does not seem to make much sense. But he was the second-best tight end available, so in a way, it squares. But the Lions could have done much better in that position.

No. 35 Las Vegas Raiders: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

Grade: A+

Speaking of Michael Mayer, here he goes. The Las Vegas Raiders traded up to get the best tight end available. With a new quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo playing a Patriot-style offense, the tight end addresses a critical need.

No. 36 Los Angeles Rams: Steve Avila, G, TCU

Grade: A

We give a top grade to this pick as well. The Rams really needed help across the offensive line. What Steve Avila brings is his ability to play across the line. His versatility makes him a great pick.

No. 37 Seattle Seahawks: Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn

Grade: B

Derick Hall looks like a proper Pete Carroll player. A good athlete with rare explosiveness, but he is still a bit raw. He will need to work on his run and pass defense.

No. 38 Atlanta Falcons: Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse

Grade: B

Matthew Bergeron is a fine pick here. He could probably play both guard and tackle and this pack addresses a need for the Falcons. But he needs to improve his pass rush defense on the edge, but that should come in time.

No. 39 Carolina Panthers: Jonathan Mingo, WR, Mississippi

Grade: A

The Carolina Panthers got Bryce Young last night. They needed to get some weapons for him. Many people have underestimated Jonathan Mingo, but we like him. He is especially good as a slot receiver and he should provide a good option for the Panthers offense.

No. 40 New Orleans Saints: Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame

Grade: A

Isaiah Foskey was projected by many to go higher in the second round, even in the first by some. He has the physicality and he should gradually proceed to being a starter.

No. 41 Arizona Cardinals: BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU

Grade: B

The Arizona Cardinals fill a need. BJ Ojulari plugs a hole there and is a good pass rusher. He needs to improve in the run and in pursuit in open field.

No. 42 Green Bay Packers: Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

Grade: A-

We are only giving this an A- grade because Luke Musgrave missed time due to injury and during the pandemic. He is 6'6", 253 lbs, and is a phenomenal tight end. Jordan Love got a weapon and the Packers got their replacement for Robert Tonyan. .

No. 43 New York Jets: Joe Tippman, C, Wisconsin

Grade: B

The Jets got a center in Joe Tippman. He is a natural communicator and a good center, but he will need to polish some of his technique. With Aaron Rodgers in the house, he would need to do it quick.

No. 44 Indianapolis Colts: Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State

Grade: C

Based on his position, Julius Brents is not ready to start man-to-man against NFL wide receivers. There is a chance, however, that the Colts are looking at him more as a prospect at safety.

No. 45 Detroit Lions: Brian Branch, CB, Alabama

Grade: A+

Brian Branch was projected to go in the first round. While those who did not get selected in the first round and had to wait in the green room yesterday decided not to return today, Branch was there for his moment. He is extremely versatile and has great football intelligence. The Lions have made a solid pick here.

No. 46 New England Patriots: Keion White, EDGE, Georgia Tech

Grade: A

Keion White is another player who was expected to go in the first round and was in the green room yesterday. The Patriots got a steal here. The reason he fell to this place is because he is a recent convert from tight end to defensive end. But he has the strength to become a really good player.

No. 47 Washington Commanders: Jartavius Martin, S, Illinois

Grade: B

Jartavius Martin is a good prospect who does not have elite athleticism. He might not have been the first person that came to mind here but he can probably slot in as a nickel back.

No. 48 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cody Mauch, OT, North Dakota St.

Grade: A

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed someone in the offensive line. Cody Mauch is smooth and versatile and has great leverage. People will say he needs to add power and weight, but he has the football intelligence to compensate.

No. 49 Pittsburgh Steelers: Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin

Grade: B

Keeanu Benton is a no-nonsense player. He is powerful on the inside with great burst and great hands. The only drawback might be that he is not the greatest pass rusher.

No. 50 Green Bay Packers: Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan St.

Grade: B

The Green Bay Packers finally got the wide receiver they needed. Some had imagined them to go higher than this for this position. Jayden Reed is a good runner and has speed. The only concern here is if Jalin Hyatt might have been better.

No. 51 Miami Dolphins: Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

Grade: B+

Cam Smith is a solid cornerback. He can go man-to-man and will not be bullied in the NFL. The only concern is given the depth of the cornerback class, if they went a bit early.

No. 52 Seattle Seahawks: Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA

Grade: B-

Zach Charbonnet is a physical rusher. He is a good prospect. But at this stage of the draft, and given the Seahawks' needs, the question is whether they really needed a running back.

No. 53 Chicago Bears: Gervon Dexter, DT, Florida

Grade: B+

Gervon Dexter is a solid addition at this stage. He is extremely powerful and also extremely versatile. He has to improve his pass-rush a bit more.

No. 54 Los Angeles Chargers: Tuli Tuipulotu, EDGE, USC

Grade: C

Tuli Tuipulotu is a solid player. But he has short arms and struggles at the point of attack. He needs to improve a lot. But it does fit the need for the Los Angeles Chargers.

No. 55 Kansas City Chiefs: Rashee Rice, WR, SMU

Grade: A

The Chiefs traded up to get a good wide receiver. He is comfortable on the perimeter and is good at contested catches. Kind of plugging the hole left by JuJu Smith-Schuster.

No. 56 Chicago Bears: Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami

Grade: D

Tyrique Stevenson is an older prospect and his film does not show much. There are a lot of blown coverage and his ceiling might not be too high.

No. 57 New York Giants: John Michael Schmitz, OC, Minnesota

Grade: A

John Michael Schmitz can be a starter straight away and fills a major need for the Giants. His reliability stands out on film. He blocks everything and can recover situations well.

No. 58 Dallas Cowboys: Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan

Grade: B

A good tight end in this deep class. He gives a offensive weapon to the Dallas Cowboys. Some would argue Luke Schoonmaker could have gone later, but the Cowboys filled their need with the best player available.

No. 59 Buffalo Bills: O'Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida

Grade: A

He is a behemoth of a player. He is going to add the protection that Josh Allen really needs. O'Cyrus Torrence is a very good pick at this stage.

No. 60 Cincinnati Bengals: DJ Turner, CB, Michigan

Grade: B

DJ Turner had some weaknesses in the film, but he really shone in the combine with the fastest 40-yard dash time. He is a young addition to a strong team.

No. 61 Jacksonville Jaguars: Brenton Strange, TE, Penn St.

Grade: A-

Another tight end, Brenton Strange, will bring offensive firepower to the Jaguars. His strength is mainly in the yards after catching and he should be a valuable weapon to stretch the field.

No. 62 Houston Texans: Juice Scruggs, C, Penn St.

Grade: B

There are a lot of middling grades here at the end of the second round, and it is not so surprising. Juice Scruggs can be a starter, but he is not special in any way but has experience and solidity in spades.

No. 63 Denver Broncos: Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma

Grade: B+

The Denver Broncos did not have a pick in the second right but they traded up with the Eagles. But they chose a wide receiver, which might not have been the biggest need. In terms of the player, Marvin Mims is a solid player with good hands and good yards after catch.

