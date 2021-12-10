5 NFL players that need to step up for their teams in Week 14

There are just five weeks remaining in the 2021 NFL season entering Week 14. That means games are more crucial than ever. Wins and losses this time of year can be the ultimate difference in each team's quest for a playoff spot. Given the situation with each particular team, these five NFL players need to come up big in an important Week 14 matchup.

Players who need to step up in NFL Week 14

#1 - QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford

If the Los Angeles Rams want to have any chance of winning the NFC West division, they need to beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14. If the Rams were to lose, they would trail the Cardinals by three games with just four games remaining. The Cardinals would also own a head-to-head tie breaker.

The Cardinals enter Week 14 with the best record in the NFL, so it won't be an easy task for the Rams. Matthew Stafford is going to have to step up and have a big game if they are going to pull off the upset. He will get his opportunity to shine on Monday Night Football.

#2 - QB Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings kick off Week 14 by hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football. The Vikings will be without wide receiver Adam Thielen while running back Dalvin Cook is questionable. With the offense hobbling and the defense struggling this season, Kirk Cousins is going to have to step up.

The Vikings are in a heated Wild Card race in the NFC playoff picture. They currently sit just one game out of a playoff spot entering Week 14, so a win would be crucial to their postseason hopes. The Vikings have an active two-game losing streak, and Kirk Cousins has an 8-17 record in his career in prime time games. He will have an opportunity to rebound.

