5 NFL players whose net worth is less than that of their partners ft. Tom Brady 

Most NFL players have the ability to make millions of dollars during their careers from team contracts. They also have the opportunity to expand their income streams even further through other outlets such as endorsement deals and paid appearances. Financially savy players will also invest a large portion of their salaries into profitable ventures, allowing them to make more money.

All of these factors contribute to the relatively high net worth of the majority of NFL players, including both active and former ones. Their large income and various assets allow them to provide major benefits to their families in a sometimes life-changing way. Despite their massive financial contributions, not all of them are necessarily the highest earners in the family.

NFL players are celebrities in addition to being athletes and therefore often marry other famous people. This can sometimes result in the player’s wife potentially having a higher net worth than they do, depending on their particular career and life choices. Here are five such examples.

#5 - Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker

Eric Decker spent eight NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, and Tennessee Titans. He accumulated nearly 6,000 career receiving yards and more than 50 touchdowns in his professional career. His net worth is estimated to be around eight million dollars.

His wife, Jessie James Decker, has a net worth of around 12 million dollars. She is a successful recording artist in the country music industry. She also spent time doing television as well, including the reality show Eric & Jessie: Game On with her husband.

#4 - Tim Hasselbeck and Elisabeth Hasselbeck

Tim Hasselbeck and Elisabeth Hasselbeck

Tim Hasselbeck spent four years in the NFL, mostly serving as a back-up quarterback with four different teams. He currently works for ESPN as a studio analyst and has a current net worth of around 12 million dollars.

His wife, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, is probably more famous than he is after a successful career in television. She appeared on an early season of Survivor, which opened the door for her to later become a host on The View and Fox & Friends. Her net worth is currently around 16 million dollars.

#3 - Nnamdi Asomugha and Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington, Nnamdi Asomugha, and Jessica Chastain

Nnamdi Asomugha spent 11 years in the NFL, mostly with the Oakland Raiders. He was once considered one of the best cornerbacks in the league, having been selected to four All-Pro teams and three Pro Bowls. His net worth currently sits around 35 million dollars.

People @people Live.twitter.com/peoplenow Kerry Washington Makes a Rare Public Appearance with Husband Nnamdi Asomugha #PeopleNow Kerry Washington Makes a Rare Public Appearance with Husband Nnamdi Asomugha #PeopleNow Live.twitter.com/peoplenow https://t.co/Qive85f7E0

Asomugha is married to Kerry Washington, a successful actress in Hollywood. Her biggest hit role was in the widely popular show Scandal, but has appeared in many other projects. This includes Little Fires Everywhere, where she reportedly earned a million dollars per episode. Her net worth is currently estimated to be 50 million dollars.

#2 - Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen

QB Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady is currently the richest NFL player by a significant margin and his net worth ranks among the highest by any player in NFL history. In addition to his contract money, he has a ton of endorsement deals. He also built out many of his own brands, including TB12, Brady Brand, 199 Productions and Autograph. His estimated net worth is a massive 250 million dollars.

While Tom Brady has the highest net worth in the entire NFL, he doesn't currently own the highest net worth in his own household. That honor belongs to his wife Gisele Bundchen, one of the most successful supermodels in world history. Her current net worth lands at about 400 million dollars, making her and Tom Brady one of the richest celebrity couples in the world.

#1 - Eric Johnson and Jessica Simpson

Eric Johnson and Jessica Simpson, Image Credit: Hello Magazine

Eric Johnson has spent five seasons in the NFL, mostly as a tight end with the San Francisco 49ers. He has recorded more than 2,000 career receiving yards and scored nine touchdowns. His current net worth is estimated to be around 10 million dollars.

His wife, Jessica Simpson, has about 20 times the net worth that he does, sitting at an impressive 200 million dollars. She has essentially been extremely successful in three different careers. Those careers include being an actress, a musician, and an entrepreneur with a massive retail empire of various popular products.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far