5 times Stephen A. Smith brutally roasted the Dallas Cowboys

Stephen A. Smith is one of the most polarizing members of the sports media in the United States of America. Yet there is one place that has no time for his shenanigans whatsoever and that is Dallas, Texas.

Stephen A. Smith has made his distaste for the Dallas Cowboys known multiple times over the years. The television personality has taken virtually every possible opportunity to fire shots at the franchise.

It’s not entirely clear why he hates the Cowboys quite as much as he does. But his schtick has been majorly helped by the fact that the Dallas team hasn’t won a Super Bowl since 1996.

Smith is often flanked by fellow presenters Skip Bayliss and Max Kellerman, with the former being a huge Dallas Cowboys fan. But his best moments rallying against Jerry Jones’ team have been when he was on the same panel as Cowboys legend Michael Irvin.

To say the two clashing is good television would be an understatement, and we could see many more moments involving the two during the 2022 NFL season.

Here are five instances of Stephen A. Smith brutally roasting the Dallas Cowboys over the years:

#1 "I’m the one who said Dallas wouldn’t win a Playoff game"

A 12-5 record was enough for the Dallas Cowboys to win the NFC East and they were one of the best teams in the NFL in the 2021 season. However, that wasn’t enough to convince Stephen A. Smith that Dallas was finally going to win a championship.

It took just one week of Playoff football for the ESPN presenter to be proven right in spectacular fashion. The San Francisco 49ers earned a shock win in Dallas, with the game ending in chaos as Dak Prescott failed with his attempt to spike the football.

Needless to say, Stephen A. Smith wasn’t going to let this opportunity to rub salt in the Cowboys' wounds slip away. He brutally trolled Dallas fans on his television appearance the next day.

“I’m the one who said Dallas wouldn’t win a Playoff game,” Smith gleefully exclaimed.

#2 "You got beat by a dude with one leg"

Stephen A. Smith very evidently enjoyed the Dallas Cowboys losing to the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round of the 2014 NFL season.

Aaron Rodgers struggled with a knee injury in that game but still put in a decent shift on the night. However, the game is perhaps remembered most for the Dez Bryant catch that would have won Dallas the game but was ruled incomplete to sink the team.

Stephen A. Smith joined Skip Bayliss on a panel with a whole host of Cowboys fans in the studio and he lapped up the moment. He entered the stage pretending to limp, made a mockery of Bryant's ’catch' and then uttered the now infamous phrase:

“You got beat by a dude with one leg.”

#3 "You should be ashamed of yourselves"

Stephen A. Smith went one step further with his shots directed at the Dallas Cowboys during a show hosted in Texas. The presenter entered wearing a t-shirt in Dallas Cowboys colors which read "Accident Waiting to Happen."

Michael Irvin was on the panel in Texas building the crowd up for a Cowboys matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Stephen A. Smith, as expected, took the chance to make a mockery of both his colleague and their host city.

Irvin told the crowd it was a new era for Cowboys football, but Smith wouldn’t let go of the fact that the team had failed to win in so many years.

“You’re gonna sit up here talking about it’s the dawn of a new day? You’re nothin, the last time you were something you had an afro. You should be ashamed of yourself, you all should be ashamed of yourself.”

#4 "If you had just managed your expectations"

Stephen A. Smith is perhaps at his comedic best when he is slowly reeling a pro-Dallas Cowboys guest into his trap. His sardonic delivery of a message that would sound supportive on paper just cuts the Cowboys and their fans down to size on air.

It’s a thing of beauty to watch a master perform his craft, and one of the best examples came in 2019 after the Cowboys lost to the 0-4 New York Jets.

The result was a surprise to many, but that was understandably not the case for Stephen A. Smith. He took little time to mock his colleague, Marcus Spears, as well as all the other Dallas fans, while wearing his traditional cowboy hat and holding a cigar. Smith went on to say:

“Let’s make sure we monitor our temperament, there’s no reason to really be upset, if you had just managed your expectations, you wouldn’t be sat here having to deal with me right now. I tried to tell you.”

He added:

“How many times does old Stephen A. have to tell you? Those Cowboys will not let you down… just wait… they are an accident waiting to happen.”

#5 ‘Sunday night was not good for those two’

Stephen A. Smith virtually went on a two-day tour of mockery directed at the Cowboys following their 2021 Playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

His initial appearance saw him produce a quite scintillating "I told you so" speech. The next day, he was on hand once again to further compound the misery felt by fans of the Dallas Cowboys.

In a segment called ‘Stephen’s A-List’, the ESPN presenter needed the assistance of a television screen to show some important images from the Cowboys’ latest disaster.

However, these were not to be images of the game. Instead, there were five select pictures from the crowd at AT&T Stadium, highlighting Cowboys fans who were either miserable or on the verge of tears.

“Sunday night was not good for those two,” Stephen A. Smith joked as the screen presented a picture of a sad-looking couple.

He continued:

“Look at the misery right here, the Dallas Cowboys messed up this man’s love life.”

Several other examples followed, once again illustrating Stephen A. Smith's contempt for the Dallas Cowboys and their massive fan following.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra