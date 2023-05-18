Comedian Bert Kreischer drops fresh nickname for Aaron Rodgers to rival Broadway Joe

Aaron Rodgers has brought a new sense of optimism to Jets fans since being traded this offseason. The franchise hasn't sensed this kind of excitement since Hall of Famer Joe Namath, aka Broadway Joe. Being the quarterback for the Jets requires a nickname like Namath's and Bert Kriescher gave the former Packers signial-caller a brand new one.

Kreischer appeared on segment on Deadspin and gave it a spin during the segment:

“You had Broadway Joe, what are we gonna call Aaron Rodgers. It’s gotta be something f****** cool – like Midtown Aaron, Downtown Aaron, Uptown Aaron… Uptown Aaron’s a good one.”

The comedian didn't stop there as he also gave the four-time NFL MVP a theme song to match the moniker. It was to the tune of Uptown Girl by Grammy-award winning musician Billy Joel:

“Uptown Aaron, you’ve been living in Gree-een Bay. But now you’re all the way in Flushing, Queens. And now you’re gonna get a falafel there, or comb you’re hair and you’re Uptown Aaron.”

Rodgers and Kreischer, who are friends, will probably have a good laugh about it.

The veteran will wearing another shade of green this season for the Jets.The quarterback spent the first 18 seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers and is the franchise's all-time leader when it comes to touchdown passes (475).

Aaron Rodgers will start his career in New York with some tough games

Rodgers will get his first taste of the AFC East when the Jets host Josh Allen and Buffalo Bills in Week One. The following week will have New York traveling to At&T Stadium to face Dallas Cowboys.

In Week Four, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes will battle it out on Sunday Night Football as Kansas City Chiefs head to the Big Apple. The Jets face another tough test against the defending NFC champions, Philadelphia Eagles. Overall, the Jets will have the sixth-most difficult schedule in the 2023 season.

