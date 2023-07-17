DeAndre Hopkins fantasy outlook: What does $26 million Titans move mean for 2023?

DeAndre Hopkins finds a new team in the Tennessee Titans after being one of the top available wide receivers this offseason. He joined the team on a two-year, $26 million deal.

As the NFL shifts toward training camps, many fans prepare for fantasy football.

Where the three-time All-Pro landed was a significant concern for fans as it impacted his fantasy outlook. Last season, Hopkins finished as a top 50 receiver in PPR points with 151.7 points in nine games with the Cardinals.

The former first-round pick should see a rise in his fantasy value with the Titans if he plays a full season in 2023. Given the offense, DeAndre Hopkins could find himself as a top 25, even a top 20, player at his position in 2023.

Deandre Hopkins @DeAndreHopkins I always loved having haters and doubters but I appreciate it even more now. Titan up!!

It will be a matter of if Hopkins will be the No.1 wideout in the Tennessee Titans offense. Hopkins was targeted 96 times with the Arizona Cardinals in 2022. Treylon Burks is the top returning receiver in targets with the Titans with 54.

A big issue is that the Titans are more of a running team led by running back Derrick Henry. The team finished in the bottom three in passing yards and attempts last season.

There were several teams involved in attempting to sign Hopkins this offseason such as the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots. The Chiefs have been of the league's best offenses led by two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Thomas Carrieri @Thomas_Carrieri DeAndre Hopkins is signing with the Tennessee Titans.

Hopkins would have been the top wideout for Mahomes and split the targets with tight end Travis Kelce. The Patriots would have interesting as Bill O'Brien is the team's offensive coordinator, his former head coach with the Houston Texans.

DeAndre Hopkins' last 5 fantasy football seasons

Hopkins with the Arizona Cardinals

The last five seasons have been solid on the field for Hopkins but a mixed bag for him in terms of fantasy football. Here are the 31-year-old's last five seasons in terms of fantasy production:

Year Fantasy Points (PPR) Fantasy WR rank 2018 333.5 4 2019 268.54 10 2020 287.8 10 2021 147.2 39 2022 151.7 47

If DeAndre Hopkins wants to become a top-20 option in fantasy football, Tennessee will have to throw the ball more this upcoming season. We'll see where he'll land this season.

