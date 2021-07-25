Fantasy Football QB Rankings: 5 QBs to keep an eye on

When drafting their fantasy football team, many people tend to either draft quarterbacks too early or wait too long and miss out on a good QB1.

Patrick Mahomes will surely be the first quarterback off all draft boards by the end of the first round, but when should the other quarterbacks be drafted? Should Aaron Rodgers be on your draft boards? Is Lamar Jackson worth drafting as the second or third quarterback?

Here are the quarterbacks to keep an eye on when drafting your fantasy football team, as you could snag them at a prime spot.

QBs to keep an eye on for fantasy football

#1 - Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills

Will Josh Allen be the best fantasy QB this year?



RT: Yes

Like: No pic.twitter.com/IKCnbkbKk4 — FanDuel (@FanDuel) July 22, 2021

Josh Allen is ranked as the 13th overall pick for fantasy football by FantasyPros. On average, he's the second quarterback to go off the board. Allen had a fantasy football ADP of 82 in 2020 and then took a giant leap with Stefon Diggs as his primary target last season.

He had 46 total touchdowns and even beat out Mahomes as the leading scorer in fantasy football. Allen could better his performances from last year this upcoming season. The Bills have a strong receiving core that features Diggs, Cole Beasley, Emmanuel Sanders, and maybe even Zach Ertz.

According to Yahoo! Sports, Allen is projected to score 434.96 fantasy football points, which is more than Patrick Mahomes' projected tally (441.58).

#2 - Kyler Murray - Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

Kyler Murray is ranked as the 32nd overall pick for fantasy football by FantasyPros and the 3rd QB taken on average. In 2020, his ADP was 59th.

Last season, Murray threw 26 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. He he is the best dual-threat quarterback in the NFC. His 814 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns were responsible for almost half of his fantasy football points tally.

Murray could improve his passing stats this season as the Cardinals have assembled an impressive receiving core featuring Maxx Williams, DeAndre Hopkins, AJ Green, Andy Isabella, Chase Edmonds and James Conner. He's projected to score 410.40 fantasy football points.

#3 - Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp

Dak Prescott averaged 26.8 fantasy points per game last season before his injury. He was also the second-best fantasy football quarterback in 2019.

Prescott is coming off ankle surgery but could be one of the best quarterback options in fantasy football this season. The Cowboys have a stellar receiving core that boasts the likes of Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz.

Prescott is projected to finish the year with 398.46 fantasy football points.

#4 - Justin Herbert - LA Chargers

Justin herbert played only 1 game last year when he didn't finish the week as at least a top-20 fantasy quarterback



5 top-five finishes



9 top-12 finishes



11 top-15 finisheshttps://t.co/I62K1LYL6K — Andrew Erickson™ (@AndrewErickson_) July 21, 2021

The Chargers could be all-in on trading for wide receiver Davante Adams if Green Bay is willing. If they manage the coup, Justin Herbert this year's Josh Allen.

Herbert had an incredible rookie season. He finished the year with 31 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions. Adding Adams to a Chargers receiving unit that already has Keenan Allen, Jared Cook and Austin Ekeler will only help Herbert ascend even further.

Herbert is projected to score 383.58 fantasy football points.

#5 - Matthew Stafford - LA Rams

Los Angeles Rams Mandatory Minicamp

Matthew Stafford is ranked as the 12th-best quarterback to have on your fantasy football roster this year. But many see him as a top-5 quarterback with the Rams, which isn't farfetched.

Stafford will play alongside a versatile receiving unit that features Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Tyler Higbee. Head coach Sean McVay is an offensive mastermind and could help Stafford have the best season of his career.

The former Detroit Lions star is projected to tally 347.21 fantasy football points.

Edited by jay.loke710