Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em 2022 NFL Week 2: Quarterback rankings

Quarterbacks have always been some of the highest-scoring Fantasy Football players. This makes it extremely important for Fantasy Football teams to pay attention to match-ups for their quarterbacks. The right situation can produce massive points and potentially be the difference between winning and losing. While the top few options should start just about every week, this strategy can be used for the rest of the field.

Here are three quarterbacks to target and three others to avoid for Fantasy Football in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.

Week 2 Fantasy Football Quarterbacks: Start 'Em

Quarterbacks to target in Week 2 Fantasy Football.

Russell Wilson - Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Much has been made about Russell Wilson having a relative struggle in Week 1 against his former team, the Seattle Seahawks. He was still solid in the game from a fantasy perspective, passing for 340 yards and a touchdown.

Gifdsports @gifdsports Russell Wilson on getting booed in Seattle “They may cheer for you, they may boo you, they’ll love you one day and they’ll hate you the next …I’m just grateful God’s given me the chance to play this game:..I play for an audience of one and that’s for him Russell Wilson on getting booed in Seattle “They may cheer for you, they may boo you, they’ll love you one day and they’ll hate you the next …I’m just grateful God’s given me the chance to play this game:..I play for an audience of one and that’s for him https://t.co/56T8NfEMzO

Wilson has a much more favorable match-up in Week 2 when the Broncos face off against the Houston Texans, one of the worst teams in the NFL. The game will also be in Denver, one of the most difficult stadiums for opposing teams to play in. Wilson could be in line for a big day in front of his new home crowd for the first time.

Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals vs. Dallas Cowboys

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Turnovers were the biggest story of the game for Joe Burrow as the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated by the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1. Nonetheless, he still put together a relatively strong statistical performance. Despite throwing four interceptions and losing a fumble, he still recorded 338 passing yards and 47 rushing yards with two touchdowns.

Burrow will continue to lead one of the most high-powered offenses in the NFL. Week 2 will provide one of those opportunities when the Bengals take on the Dallas Cowboys, who ranked 20th in passing yards allowed per game last season.

Trey Lance - San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance

Trey Lance faced difficult weather conditions in the San Francisco 49ers' Week 1 loss against the Chicago Bears. It was pouring rain for the entire game, which often causes most offenses to struggle to find consistent production, especially in the passing game.

Lance recorded just 164 passing yards and failed to record a touchdown, but did chip in with 54 rushing yards. Lance's legs are one of his most dangerous weapons, which is beneficial for any Fantasy Football manager. He also gets an opportunity in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks, who allowed the second-most passing yards per game last season.

Week 2 Fantasy Football Quarterbacks: Sit 'Em

Quarterbacks to avoid in Week 2 Fantasy Football.

Tom Brady - Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Tom Brady will face a tough test on the road during Week 2 of the 2022-23 NFL season. He will travel to New Orleans to one of the most difficult stadiums to play in as a road team against the Saints, one of the best defensive teams in the NFL.

Facing the Saints at home is a difficult match-up for any Fantasy Football quarterback. This is especially true for Brady, who has struggled against them in general. Brady has just a 4-5 regular season career record against the Saints, including losing all four times he's faced them since joining the Buccaneers. He has thrown just six touchdowns and eight interceptions in those four losses.

Matthew Stafford - Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams appear to have a relatively favorable match-up against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. However, it may still be better to avoid Matthew Stafford in Fantasy Football for now. He struggled heavily in his first game this year, throwing for just 241 yards and a touchdown with three interceptions.

Good Morning Football @gmfb



Stafford's new OC is a former play caller at ... Kentucky?



on Liam Coen, the man charged with getting the Kevin O'Connell left Matthew Stafford for Minnesota.Stafford's new OC is a former play caller at ... Kentucky? @PSchrags on Liam Coen, the man charged with getting the @RamsNFL offense back to soaring heights. Kevin O'Connell left Matthew Stafford for Minnesota. Stafford's new OC is a former play caller at ... Kentucky? @PSchrags on Liam Coen, the man charged with getting the @RamsNFL offense back to soaring heights. https://t.co/H5he5hpaqk

While it was against the Buffalo Bills, the top-ranked defense from a season ago, Stafford's health could potentially be a bigger issue. He had surgery on his elbow during the offseason, which may have affected his Week 1 performance. It may be wise to avoid Stafford in Fantasy Football until he proves he is back to his usual form.

Aaron Rodgers - Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Like Stafford, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appear to have a favorable match-up in Week 2. They will take on the Chicago Bears, a team Rodgers has had a lot of success against in the past. The issue for Rodgers is that he currently looks to be lacking chemistry with his inexperienced wide receivers.

The Packers traded away Davante Adams during the offseason and have yet to show they can successfully replace his massive production. Rodgers threw for just 195 yards with zero touchdowns and an interception in Week 1. He should probably be avoided in Fantasy Football until he figures things out in his new offense.

Top 10 Fantasy Football Quarterbacks in Week 2

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs. Las Vegas Raiders Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Dallas Cowboys Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Arizona Cardinals

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far