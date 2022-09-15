Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em 2022 NFL Week 2: Running back rankings

Running backs have always been some of the most important players in Fantasy Football. They have the ability to put up massive numbers in the right match-up, while also having bust potential when facing a difficult situation.

These swings can be the difference between winning and losing in a weekly Fantasy Football match-up.

While most fantasy teams should start their superstar running backs just about every week, the next tier of players is crucial to analyze and adjust fantasy lineups accordingly. Here are three running backs to target and three others to avoid in Fantasy Football for Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.

Week 2 Fantasy Football Running Backs: Start 'Em

Devin Singletary - Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans

Buffalo Bills RB Devin Singletary

For the second consecutive year, Devin Singletary entered the 2022 NFL season in what appeared to a be a committee of running backs that would compete for carries each week. He emerged as the clear-cut top choice during the 2021 season, and so far in 2022, he has once again proven to be the most productive running back for the Buffalo Bills.

Playing in the Bills' high-powered offense will present plenty of opportunities for their players to produce solid Fantasy Football production. Singletary averaged six yards per carry in Week 1, and now faces off against a Tennessee Titans defense that was just torched by Saquon Barkley last week for 194 total yards.

Jeff Wilson - San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers RB Jeff Wilson

Jeff Wilson opened the 2022 NFL season as the back-up running back for the San Francisco 49ers. He will now likely get the opportunity to start in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks after starter Elijah Mitchell was knocked out of the 49ers Week 1 game with a knee injury.

Field Yates @FieldYates Jeff Wilson, Jr. has delivered for the 49ers in the past and they’ll need him to again now. Jeff Wilson, Jr. has delivered for the 49ers in the past and they’ll need him to again now. https://t.co/iRsDS6lsb6

The 49ers offense often uses a run-heavy scheme. So Wilson should see plenty of opportunities for touches against a relatively weak Seattle Seahawks defense that will be without Jamal Adams, their best defensive player. Wilson is a top waiver wire pick this week, as well as a solid starting option in Fantasy Football.

Michael Carter - New York Jets vs. Ceveland Browns

New York Jets RB Michael Carter

Breece Hall was one of the most hyped rookie running backs for Fantasy Football entering the 2022 NFL season. His dynamic dual-threat skillset in college football appears to have translated well into the NFL as he was projected to be the starter for the New York Jets. He also received a massive workload, similar to Najee Harris last season.

In a bit of a surprising twist, it was Michael Carter who featured more at running back for the Jets in Week 1. Carter received 17 touches for 100 yards, while Hall chipped in with 12 touches for 61 yards.

Carter appears to be the lead back for the Jets, at least for now, and looks like a solid flex play in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns.

Week 2 Fantasy Football Running Backs: Sit 'Em

Cam Akers - Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons

Los Angeles Rams RB Cam Akers

Cam Akers qualifies as one of the absolute biggest Fantasy Football busts from Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. He carried the ball just three times for zero yards and failed to record a reception for the Los Angeles Rams, officially scoring zero Fantasy Football points.

Jacob Nierob @jnierob7 Maybe this is why Cam Akers barely played last night Maybe this is why Cam Akers barely played last night https://t.co/WqMhjgyykZ

Akers had been projected to share the backfield with Darrell Henderson, who produced 18 touches for 73 yards in Week 1 and now appears to be the featured running back.

Despite a favorable match-up with the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2, Akers should be avoided until he proves he can earn a larger role within the Rams offense.

Travis Etienne - Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars RB Travis Etienne

Travis Etienne missed his entire rookie season while recovering from a foot injury. He was expected to be the starter for the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, but that's not how it worked out for the second-year running back.

James Robinson, who is coming off an Achilles injury of his own, featured more than Etienne in Week 1, doubling his total touches in the game. Etienne can't be trusted presently to produce bigger Fantasy Football numbers in Week 2, especially against a, Indianapolis Colts defense that ranked in the top-10 in points allowed per game last season.

Dameon Pierce - Houston Texans vs. Denver Broncos

Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce

After a highly productive preseason, rookie running back Dameon Pierce began to shoot up many Fantasy Football draft boards as the 2022 season approached. While he still appears to have a bright future, Week 1 didn't meet the massive expectations.

Pierce recorded just 12 touches for 39 total yards, but more concerning is that he was on the field only for 28 percent of the Texans' offensive snaps.

It was instead Rex Burkhead who received nearly three-quarters of the offensive snaps, while recording 19 targets for 70 total yards. Pierce should be avoided in Week 2 against the Broncos and stashed on the bench until at least a clearer role for him emerges.

Top 10 Fantasy Football Running Backs in Week 2

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets Saquon Barkley, New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers James Conner, Arizona Cardinals vs. Las Vegas Raiders

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat