How long will it take for Jacksonville Jaguars to make playoffs: Have built young juggernaut offense

When could Jacksonville Jaguars return to NFL playoffs?

We haven't even seen QB Trevor Lawrence take the field in a live game or seen HC Urban Meyer call a play from the sideline yet, but people are already asking when the Jacksonville Jaguars will be back in the playoffs. With the pairing of one of the best generational college QB (Lawrence) and a former elite coach in the NCAA (Meyer), the playoffs are surely down the line for the Jacksonville Jaguars sooner rather than later.

New England Patriots v Jacksonville Jaguars

It was just back in 2018 when the Jacksonville Jaguars were just shy of beating the New England Patriots to go to the Super Bowl. They have a fantastic QB prospect, an experienced backup (Gardner Minshew), two high-powered RBs (Travis Etienne and James Robinson), and two speedy youngsters at WR (Laviska Shenault Jr and DJ Chark Jr). All of these players are 25 years old or younger and two are rookies.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have the 18th-hardest schedule this season, including two strong divisions in the AFC East and NFC East. Their own division, the AFC South, is lacking in their favor. The Houston Texans are in turmoil, the Indianapolis Colts are suffering from an onslaught of injuries, and the Tennessee Titans are potential contenders with a weak defense but added Julio Jones and Bud Dupree to their ranks. For the Jacksonville Jaguars, their weakness is at TE and their strength is within their RBs and defensive playmakers. They still have slim chances of reaching the playoffs this season, though. Six wins seems right around where the Jacksonville Jaguars will be in 2021, ending with a 6-11 record and third in the division.

Jahleel Billingsley & Cameron Latu will be the best TE duo in the country this season #RollTide pic.twitter.com/NBssdRg1C8 — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) August 10, 2021

2022 could allow the Jacksonville Jaguars to add more solid contributors: OSU Chris Olave, ND S Kyle Hamilton, LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. and Alabama TE Jahleel Billingsley. There are also soon-to-be free agents like WR Allen Robinson and TE CJ Uzomah. After a full year together in Urban Meyer's system and cleaning up the weaker areas of the roster, this team has a much better chance for the NFL playoffs. Houston will likely be rebuilding, the Colts could be a better contender, but the Titans could end up taking a step back. The Jacksonville Jaguars play against the below-average NFC East and top-heavy AFC West in 2022. 8-9 wins, a second-place finish in the AFC South and a wildcard berth could be in the future with their fairly young roster. By 2023, the Jacksonville Jaguars could end up as the top team in the AFC South. Derrick Henry could have started his decline, Carson Wentz could be out in Indy, and the Texans could still be the fourth-best team in the group.

